WATCH NOW: Beth Augustine-Schulte elected third female council president

“She just started laughing,” Augustine-Schulte said, adding that Riley told her she was on the council once. “She just said ‘Just go for it’ … I really appreciated her encouragement and her input.”

Riley, reached earlier on Tuesday, said Augustine-Schulte had served for several years on the council.

“I’m sure she will do an excellent job,” Riley said.

Riley said she very much enjoyed her time and encouraged others to run as well and be part of the process.

“I think we are, in general across the nation, beginning to see more women participate in politics, which I think is a very good thing,” Riley added.

Still, she said her being the only woman on the Columbus City Council didn’t change anything.

“I felt it was my civic duty,” Riley said. “We were all serving for the same purpose. I think every individual on the board was trying to do their best and help Columbus continue to be progressive.”

Augustine-Schulte agreed.