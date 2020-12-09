WATCH NOW: Beth Augustine-Schulte elected third female council president

Beth Augustine-Schulte walked into Monday night's Columbus City Council meeting not expecting to be nominated or elected as the council's president.
But then, Ward Three Council Member Rich Jablonski nominated her. There were no other nominations. The council elected Ward One Council Member Augustine-Schulte unanimously, making her the third female city council president in Columbus history.
“Sometimes before we elect a president, council members will discuss amongst themselves who might be a good person to nominate,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I hadn’t heard anything at all, so I had just kind of presumed that (Charlie) Bahr was going to be re-nominated.”
Bahr always does a fantastic job, she added. Bahr’s wife’s aunt was actually Evelyn Kusek, the first female city council member.
Kusek was City Council president in 1967 and 1968, according to the City Clerk’s office. The next female City Council president was Sandra Riley in 1991, 1992 and 1993.
Riley is a “dear friend” of Augustine-Schulte, who said Riley has been like a mentor to her.
Augustine-Schulte recalled how back in 2009, then-mayor Mike Moser asked her if she would consider applying for an appointment to fill a council seat left vacant by Joe Held. Augustine-Schulte was surprised and said she called Riley right away.
“She just started laughing,” Augustine-Schulte said, adding that Riley told her she was on the council once. “She just said ‘Just go for it’ … I really appreciated her encouragement and her input.”
Riley, reached earlier on Tuesday, said Augustine-Schulte had served for several years on the council.
“I’m sure she will do an excellent job,” Riley said.
Riley said she very much enjoyed her time and encouraged others to run as well and be part of the process.
Support Local Journalism
“I think we are, in general across the nation, beginning to see more women participate in politics, which I think is a very good thing,” Riley added.
Still, she said her being the only woman on the Columbus City Council didn’t change anything.
“I felt it was my civic duty,” Riley said. “We were all serving for the same purpose. I think every individual on the board was trying to do their best and help Columbus continue to be progressive.”
Augustine-Schulte agreed.
“I have so much respect for all of the men on our council,” Augustine-Schulte said. “With the council, I have never felt with any of our council members … like I was a less significant or less important person because I’m a woman.”
But, she added that she believes there can be challenges for some women.
“I would like to see more women run for city council,” she said. “If I were a young mom or even a mom with high school kids or anything, it would be really hard to find the time … Not to say that men don’t take care of those things well. I just think that women have their priorities kind of realigned differently, I’m presuming.”
When Augustine-Schulte was appointed, she only had one child at home who was in high school.
“She’s pretty much independent,” Augustine-Schulte said. “She didn’t really seem to think she needed me, anyway.”
Now that Augustine-Schulte is council president, she feels honored.
She never envisioned herself in politics but, since her appointment, has taken more interest.
“We’ve always had good leaders in Columbus,” she noted. “You’re all a team of leaders, so I guess that’s kind of how I see it. I’ve never thought of it as ‘Oh, I’m the third woman’ … I think anybody is qualified to be a candidate who wants to serve and wants to be a good job.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.