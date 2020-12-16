WATCH NOW: Big 10 owners saw bigger business with abnormal Huskers season

Cory and Stacey Schaefer were crushed when the Big Ten canceled its season in their first year running Columbus' Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, Cory recalled Tuesday.
But to be able to get something going with the Huskers made a difference. In August, the Big Ten conference voted against having a football season, but in September approved a shorter season.
"If we’re not playing the Huskers, we're playing all the rest of the games that are playing so there are still options," Cory said. "... You're not going to fill the bar at 11 a.m. unless the Huskers are playing."
Now looking back, Cory said the season has been somewhat successful.
"We were pretty lucky to have pretty good crowds with … COVID going on," he added. "I mean, we definitely weren’t as packed as we probably would be normally."
Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, 510 23rd St. in Columbus, is pretty big and has a lot of televisions, he said, and people came out.
But the two had no idea what was going to happen when fall began and as football fans were disappointed.
Originally, the couple planned to air the Huskers' undefeated season at the business to make up for the lack of live Nebraska football.
"We aired a few of them," Stacey said. "But it was like right as we were kind of getting into it, they announced that football was starting and then football started."
There wasn't any point to airing the rest of them, she noted.
"We had some people come out to watch so that was nice," Stacey said.
The bar also tried different promotions, such as giving away lanyards, Husker sport bottles, Big 10 shirts, hats, gift cards and a cooler. The prizes were given away at halftime, Cory noted, and it worked out really well.
"It makes a difference at the bar when we've got sports playing," he said.
Unfortunately, this season, one of the games was canceled. On Oct. 28, due to issues with COVID-19, the Wisconsin Badgers paused team activities.
"We were bummed," Cory said. "Just (to) that little bit of help, just at the restaurant and the bar, just to have the games playing, and then we can't have it play. It definitely was a drop in crowds."
But it was also really exciting to see residents come out and support the Huskers, Stacey said.
"With the losses there, it was a little disappointing, but at the same time, I think everyone's had a rough year," she said. "I think as long as we continue to show our support for the Huskers … all we can do is pray for a better season next year."
Still, Stacey recalled pre-pandemic times when residents could gather, with garage parties, tailgates and events at sports bars.
"You go to the cream cheese aisle in the grocery store, it's usually just about gone because everybody's making dips and food," she said. "It's a pretty big deal."
Moving forward, there is the first night game of the Huskers' football season on Friday, Cory said. Plus, college basketball has started.
"We still got football all the way," he said. "With the playoff games and everything else going on, we still got some weeks of football yet up to the Super Bowl."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
