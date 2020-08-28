WATCH NOW: Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill thriving despite pandemic

Cory and Stacey Schaefer can’t remember a time while they’ve been together where they weren’t self-employed.
The couple opened the Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, 510 23rd St. in Columbus, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Schaefers are cooking up something secret for Husker fans this fall despite the football season not scheduled to take place. They want Big 10 to be more than a restaurant, as well.
“It’s definitely been a challenge compared to what we thought because of the COVID stuff,” Cory said. “But it came together pretty (well)."
The name of the business -- Big 10 -- was inspired by the Big Ten Conference. This year, the Big Ten postponed its football season, but the two said there are still other sporting events and conferences taking place.
“Oh, gosh. I think Cory’s heart broke,” Stacey said, sitting at a table in the bar on Tuesday afternoon.
Cory expanded upon that statement.
“Well, of course, we know there’s still other football. There are still other sports,” Cory said, sitting next to her. “I’m heartbroken because I’m a Nebraska fan, of course.”
The two plan to start up a golf league with their golf simulator, located in the back of the business. Big 10 also has darts and pool tables in the front area.
“All leagues start here pretty soon…dart leagues, pool leagues,” Cory said. “It’s not just a restaurant. I mean, we want that bar feel with that great atmosphere and, of course, a restaurant, too.”
The Schaefers used to own a bar in Lincoln circa 2009 and currently own BK The Floor Store of Nebraska, a flooring retail and installation business, in Columbus.
“That place is my Grandpa’s business,” Cory said. “It’s been around since 1955.”
Over the last five years, the two have been wanting to get back into owning a bar, Stacey noted.
“This guy would have opened a bar every year between then if we’d been able to,” she said. “He’s always had the vision and always been looking for a location.”
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas of last year, the two jumped in on the project.
“We knew we were doing it by Christmastime,” Cory said.
The couple initially planned to open March 15 in time for March Madness, which ended up getting scrapped due to concerns over coronavirus.
“Everything started shutting down, so by the time it was approaching we weren’t able to really even open,” Stacey said. “We didn’t want to open and then get shut down so then we put it off to April thinking things would be better.”
April came and went, she noted, and by May they were held to 50% capacity and keeping people 6 feet apart.
“So we said, 'Let’s just make it work,'” Stacey said.
There have been successes during COVID, such as with finalizing the menus, building updates and their staff.
They originally weren’t planning to do any work on the outdoor beer garden this year but, with the pandemic keeping them from opening, they went ahead and did it. They also painted the outside.
Big 10 started with paper menus, which the couple said allowed them to learn what their customers liked before they printed the permanent ones.
The biggest success was their staff, Stacey added.
“They’ve worked really, really hard to get through this. We’ve had a lot of shifts that we were shorthanded. It was really hard to find enough people during the pandemic,” Stacey said. “I think everybody is just really coming together and working together really well.”
They’ve only been open a few months, but they are looking toward the future.
“We’re just looking at perfecting our restaurant side and then really starting to explore that nightlife out here, whether it’s in the leagues or events that we’re doing or sporting events,” Stacey said. “You know we don’t always want to just close after dinner -- we want to bring in a crowd in that comes out and enjoys the nightlife.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
