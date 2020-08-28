WATCH NOW: Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill thriving despite pandemic

April came and went, she noted, and by May they were held to 50% capacity and keeping people 6 feet apart.

“So we said, 'Let’s just make it work,'” Stacey said.

There have been successes during COVID, such as with finalizing the menus, building updates and their staff.

They originally weren’t planning to do any work on the outdoor beer garden this year but, with the pandemic keeping them from opening, they went ahead and did it. They also painted the outside.

Big 10 started with paper menus, which the couple said allowed them to learn what their customers liked before they printed the permanent ones.

The biggest success was their staff, Stacey added.

“They’ve worked really, really hard to get through this. We’ve had a lot of shifts that we were shorthanded. It was really hard to find enough people during the pandemic,” Stacey said. “I think everybody is just really coming together and working together really well.”

They’ve only been open a few months, but they are looking toward the future.