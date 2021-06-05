WATCH NOW: Biodiversity of the planet fading before our eyes

I sit on the Biological Diversity Working Group nationally for the Wildlife Society and get exposed to some interesting stories from across the country. As we look at different parts of the food chain, it begins to weave some understanding of why certain plants and animals are beginning to drop out of the picture. The interconnection between plants and animals are so intricate, it’s hard to look at one and not the other. The ocean is a great example as well.
The evidence of a decline in biodiversity is all around us, daily, at all scales, and exhibited in surprising ways in headlines and the token monitoring and research some of us biologists do on daily basis. As with any subject it is not all bad news as a shift in various ecological communities across the globe, some species drop out, others begin to flourish and the question always remains, what does it matter?
Global amphibian declines, ongoing loss of pollinator insects, overhunting of mega-fauna, loss of unique genetic populations and rare alleles, depleted fisheries (global overfishing), illegal trade and consumption of bush meat, coral bleaching, and decreasing wild lands are a small subset of conservation issues we confront daily.
In the Wildlife Society, we have academics (including students); federal, state, municipal, and tribal agency biologists; environmental lawyers; non-governmental organizations; private consultants; and others who are trying to tackle the problem. How TWS member’s influence and shape present and future biodiversity conservation efforts are endless and are, without exception, reasons to celebrate.
The rapid loss of variation within species is a hidden biodiversity crisis, according to the authors of a new study looking at how this variation supports essential ecological functions and the benefits nature provides for people. Published March 1 in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the study highlights the need to better understand and conserve variation within species in order to safeguard nature's contributions to people.
I get most concerned when I see habitats before our eyes start disappearing at a rapid rate. Between 56% and 65% of inland water systems suitable for use in intensive agriculture in Europe and North America had been drained by 1985. Wetlands have always been sources of biodiversity and their numbers and quality have declined in many areas in our state and across the continent. More than 40% of the global river discharge is now intercepted by large dams and one-third of sediment destined for the coastal zones no longer arrives. These man-made large-scale disruptions have had a major impact on fish migration, freshwater biodiversity more generally and the services it provides. They also have a significant influence on biodiversity in terrestrial, coastal and marine ecosystems.
I have been watching a very small colony of state threatened orchids called the white lady slipper, Cypripedium candidum, the past 15 years. The colony is practically gone (I cannot disclose where either), but was still able document presence today on Endangered Species Day (May 21). They occupy moist, wet meadows and similar aquatic sites.
According to the late Bob Kaul, and others -they describe habitat loss due to fragmentation through agriculture and development, suppression of fire, incursions by invasive species, especially reed canary grass (Phalaris arundinacea), dogwood (Cornus sp.), leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula), St. John's wort (Hypericum spp.), and buckthorn (Rhamnus spp.), changes in hydrology, loss of pollinators, and environmental challenges to the obligate mycorrhizae that support this species are all responsible for its decline. It also has a low seed set caused by often un-pollinated flowers. Believe it or not this plant is still found near Columbus. Late May is the best time to look for the flowers. We look at hundreds of sites and never see it.
I like Joni Mitchell’ song from the early 1970s, Don’t it always seem to go, you don’t know what you got till it’s gone. …tear down paradise, put up a parking lot!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.