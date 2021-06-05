WATCH NOW: Biodiversity of the planet fading before our eyes

I sit on the Biological Diversity Working Group nationally for the Wildlife Society and get exposed to some interesting stories from across the country. As we look at different parts of the food chain, it begins to weave some understanding of why certain plants and animals are beginning to drop out of the picture. The interconnection between plants and animals are so intricate, it’s hard to look at one and not the other. The ocean is a great example as well.

The evidence of a decline in biodiversity is all around us, daily, at all scales, and exhibited in surprising ways in headlines and the token monitoring and research some of us biologists do on daily basis. As with any subject it is not all bad news as a shift in various ecological communities across the globe, some species drop out, others begin to flourish and the question always remains, what does it matter?

Global amphibian declines, ongoing loss of pollinator insects, overhunting of mega-fauna, loss of unique genetic populations and rare alleles, depleted fisheries (global overfishing), illegal trade and consumption of bush meat, coral bleaching, and decreasing wild lands are a small subset of conservation issues we confront daily.