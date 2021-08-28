WATCH NOW: Blaser leads by example on field, at school, in church

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
Kolby Blaser may be well-known to Lakeview football, baseball and basketball fans but his prep sports career suffered a scare after tearing both his ACLs in a year.
The Lakeview senior suffered the first injury during a football game in middle school, and then the other one came his freshman year. He underwent a combined 18 months of physical therapy to overcome the injuries.
His torn ACLs also forced him to miss the rest of his eighth-grade season and his freshman basketball and football seasons. However, toward the end of his first year at Lakeview, Blaser played golf before getting back to football and basketball.
Now 18 and in his senior year, Blaser is the starting quarterback for a Viking football team that appears in the preseason top 10 of the World-Herald and Journal Star.
“We’re just trying to meet and exceed expectations,” he said. “We hope to go a long way.”
Blaser said his dad, Don, was a quarterback and joked even though his father didn’t force him into playing the position, there was a gentle “nudge” into that decision.
It’s a position that Blaser enjoys nevertheless. He said as the QB, it’s his job to direct his teammates on where they need to go on a given play.
“It’s about trying to make all the right decisions. I just try to be the best that I can be on every play,” Blaser said. “Obviously, I can’t be perfect, but I try the best I can.”
He’s also shown leadership skills outside of sports.
Blaser is a Sunday school teacher at St. John’s Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He's been a Sunday school teacher for three years and said he first got involved thanks in part to his girlfriend, who also teaches at the same church.
“We teach pre-K and kindergarten students so I just like them (starting off) knowing nothing but then throughout the years, progressing and learning about Jesus and how everything works,” he said.
Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said Blaser's attitude throughout dealing with his physical adversity has been commendable. But it's not only in sports where he excels.
“Kolby continues to demonstrate a positive attitude and leadership among the student body and within the activities, he participates in,” Borer said.
Blaser is also involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
His connection with FFA can be traced back to his dad. He and Don work on their farm where they raise corn and soybeans.
“We don’t farm a whole lot but we do a little bit,” the Lakeview senior said.
As Blaser enters his last year of high school, he said he’s still ironing out all the details following graduation. His goal is to go to a four-year college but he hasn’t currently decided on a major.
