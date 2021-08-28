WATCH NOW: Blaser leads by example on field, at school, in church

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Kolby Blaser may be well-known to Lakeview football, baseball and basketball fans but his prep sports career suffered a scare after tearing both his ACLs in a year.

The Lakeview senior suffered the first injury during a football game in middle school, and then the other one came his freshman year. He underwent a combined 18 months of physical therapy to overcome the injuries.

His torn ACLs also forced him to miss the rest of his eighth-grade season and his freshman basketball and football seasons. However, toward the end of his first year at Lakeview, Blaser played golf before getting back to football and basketball.

Now 18 and in his senior year, Blaser is the starting quarterback for a Viking football team that appears in the preseason top 10 of the World-Herald and Journal Star.

“We’re just trying to meet and exceed expectations,” he said. “We hope to go a long way.”