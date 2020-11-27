WATCH NOW: Blazing a trail: Antique fire apparatus museum to open in spring

Residents may have noticed a new pop of color on the corner of 13th Street and 23rd Avenue in downtown Columbus – the newly redone, and now bright red, outside of the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum.

Located in the former Nielsen automotive dealership, 2304 13th St., the new museum already houses a variety of antique fire trucks and other fire apparatus.

The project of Columbus resident Dennis Hirschbrunner, the first phase is nearing completion. Painting, tuck-point work, new doors and windows, and a new sidewalk on the east side of the building has been completed.

“Now we can focus and concentrate on the inside of the building and get it done so that, in the spring, we’re ready to accommodate groups of people inside,” Hirschbrunner said. “Initially, we’re going to do it by appointment only; we want to have someone here who can walk them through and discuss each of the firetrucks, where they came from and when they served.”

Visitors will have a chance to check out the museum’s progress as starting this weekend, Santa will be at the building from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 20.

“We’re excited to have Santa down in the antique firehouse,” said Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.