WATCH NOW: Blue Christmas service to move outside

Stewart said the number of people who attend the service varies from year to year.

"We could have as many as 40 to 50 people," Stewart said. "It depends on the year and how people are feeling."

Stewart said she won't be surprised if there are more people at the service this year than usual, though.

"It's been a rough year, and I think people are looking for that light," Stewart said.

Lassen expressed the same sentiment in a Wednesday email to the Telegram.

"This year the coronavirus pandemic has caused losses not only through the death of loved ones, but also with the loss of jobs, the loss of physical contact with family and friends because of quarantines, the loss of in-person worship; indeed, the loss of our 'normal' lives," Lassen said in the email.

Lassen said gathering together, even in sadness, can be comforting.

"Sometimes when we come together in our sorrow, it helps us find joy in our mourning," Lassen said to the Telegram.

There is a commonly-perpetuated myth that suicides are highest during the holiday season, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's just that — a myth.