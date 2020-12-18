WATCH NOW: Blue Christmas service to move outside

Christmas isn't the "most wonderful time of the year" for everyone.
"It's sad for some folks. They may have memories that aren't so pleasant," St. Luke's United Church of Christ Senior Pastor Adam Lassen said. "When you're immersed in happiness all the time and you really can't be your authentic self, that's hard."
In recognition of that, St. Luke’s, First United Methodist Church, Federated Church and Grace Episcopal Church are coming together to offer a "Blue Christmas" service for people who aren't feeling very merry.
This isn't the first Blue Christmas service the churches have held together, but it will look different this year.
First United Methodist Senior Pastor Cindi Stewart said the Blue Christmas service is usually held at Federated Church, 2704 15th St., but this year's will take place outside on the south yard at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St.
"We've done this probably the last seven or eight years, but we're doing it outside this year because we don't feel it's wise to bring a lot of people inside who normally aren't together," Lassen said.
The in-person service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.
"We'll still ask people to wear masks. It'll keep them warm outside," Stewart said, chuckling. "I would say to dress warmly. It's not going to be a really long service, but definitely dress warmly."
Stewart said the number of people who attend the service varies from year to year.
"We could have as many as 40 to 50 people," Stewart said. "It depends on the year and how people are feeling."
Stewart said she won't be surprised if there are more people at the service this year than usual, though.
"It's been a rough year, and I think people are looking for that light," Stewart said.
Lassen expressed the same sentiment in a Wednesday email to the Telegram.
"This year the coronavirus pandemic has caused losses not only through the death of loved ones, but also with the loss of jobs, the loss of physical contact with family and friends because of quarantines, the loss of in-person worship; indeed, the loss of our 'normal' lives," Lassen said in the email.
Lassen said gathering together, even in sadness, can be comforting.
"Sometimes when we come together in our sorrow, it helps us find joy in our mourning," Lassen said to the Telegram.
There is a commonly-perpetuated myth that suicides are highest during the holiday season, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's just that — a myth.
However, anyone thinking about taking their own life is encouraged to reach out for help. Support is available 24/7 from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. More resources are listed online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
