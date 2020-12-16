WATCH NOW: Blue Devil wins big - Columbus native wins award for Habitat via Duke University

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The box is a metal container with a pill compartment. It dispenses one pill after a certain amount of time based on the patient’s dosage. A patient would need to press a button after waiting that amount of time.

“So that will hopefully make it so they’re only taking it as prescribed, as the time allots,” he said. “If they miss two doses, the machine will automatically lock with the assumption that … the patient is off the narcotics, they don’t need them anymore.”

This mechanism is also to prevent a situation where the patient is trying to stash the pills with the idea that the device would have to be taken to a pharmacy to be reset if the patient did forget to take the dose.

“We were able to get a few hours of sleep,” Lasso Velasco noted. “We didn’t take too long in making this thing.”

Although he said he was surprised to find out about the donation prize to a charity of the group’s choice, Lasso Velasco said his first thought was to donate to Columbus' Habitat of Humanity chapter.

“I think it’s really great when a young person understands the importance of philanthropy,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lori Peters said. “We really appreciate that Juan has thought about the community he grew up in and how to give back to it.”