WATCH NOW: Blue Devil wins big - Columbus native wins award for Habitat via Duke University

Juan Lasso Velasco has been trying to make the best of quarantine after returning home from Duke University for spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So the Columbus native and a few partners took part in HackDuke, a 24-hour competition to build projects for tech and social good.
They created a pillbox device to control the amount of narcotics a patient can ingest and won a donation to the charity of their choice: Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.
“It’s very difficult working remotely on something physical,” Lasso Velasco said, adding that the four group members were all physically separate for this project. Lasso Velasco studies mechanical engineering.
HackDuke took place from Dec. 5-Dec. 6, and the group had from the morning of the first day to the afternoon of the second to put this project together. Of the four possible tracks, they chose health and won the beginner category for their track.
The group chose health because a teammate’s parents were medical workers, he noted, and had experience with issues or problems that would need to be solved.
The teammates were able to come up with their own problem and selected one dealing with prescribed narcotics.
“It’s a container for narcotics that can be packed and then distributed from a pharmacy, for anyone that has prescribed narcotics, as a way to prevent overdosing and protect against dependency,” he said.
The box is a metal container with a pill compartment. It dispenses one pill after a certain amount of time based on the patient’s dosage. A patient would need to press a button after waiting that amount of time.
“So that will hopefully make it so they’re only taking it as prescribed, as the time allots,” he said. “If they miss two doses, the machine will automatically lock with the assumption that … the patient is off the narcotics, they don’t need them anymore.”
This mechanism is also to prevent a situation where the patient is trying to stash the pills with the idea that the device would have to be taken to a pharmacy to be reset if the patient did forget to take the dose.
“We were able to get a few hours of sleep,” Lasso Velasco noted. “We didn’t take too long in making this thing.”
Although he said he was surprised to find out about the donation prize to a charity of the group’s choice, Lasso Velasco said his first thought was to donate to Columbus' Habitat of Humanity chapter.
“I think it’s really great when a young person understands the importance of philanthropy,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lori Peters said. “We really appreciate that Juan has thought about the community he grew up in and how to give back to it.”
Lasso Velasco and his dad have also volunteered for their church’s build day with Habitat, she said, and his sister is one of the kids that started the student-run Habitat for Humanity -- Campus Committee.
Lasso Velasco said his sister puts a lot of time into Habitat, and while studying at home, he driven her to a lot of meetings.
Studying from home has been unorthodox, he said, especially for classes like fluids, which has a lab component. But generally, he said remote school is one of the absolute strangest things he has had to do.
“It’s a whole other test of resourcefulness,” Lasso Velasco said. “It’s not ideal. It’s not my favorite, but I believe I’ve learned a lot more over the past two semesters than I have for a while now.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
