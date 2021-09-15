WATCH NOW: Blue Zones makes pitch to community leaders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Columbus leaders come together and decide to move forward, the next phase is to determine the scope of the project. At that point, the Blue Zones team reviews what is and isn’t working in Columbus and recommends changes to address concerns.

The goal of those changes is to make it easier to live healthily by addressing the environment and structure of a community, including access to healthy food, recreational areas and social activities.

Buettner said CCH's field house project is a good example of that kind of investment. Walk-able parks, downtown areas and community gardens also help.

Blue Zones Projects also challenge businesses to implement changes that are designed to promote healthy living.

After several months of information gathering and planning, Buettner said the Blue Zones team would then develop a two- or four-year plan.

"Our goal is not to be in a community in perpetuity," Buettner said.

Rather, the process is designed for the community to take the initiative over.

Blue Zones Projects are not inexpensive, though. Buettner said it cost $1 million a year for Albert Lea, Minnesota, which was one of the first communities to undertake a Blue Zones Project.