WATCH NOW: Blue Zones makes pitch to community leaders

For a long time, Columbus Medical Center physician Luke Lemke said, bringing Blue Zones to Columbus seemed like a pipe dream – not anymore.
On Tuesday afternoon, Blue Zones Activate Vice President of Business Development Dan Buettner spoke to dozens of community leaders inside the Platte Room at Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St. in Columbus.
That presentation was part of Blue Zones' pitch to the Columbus community.
Originally, "Blue Zones" referred to five communities around the world that have a high rate of longevity. Now, Blue Zones Projects strive to replicate those communities' key traits elsewhere.
Lemke, who's also chairman of the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition, said a community health needs assessment revealed several concerns in Columbus, including the incidence of obesity, cancer and heart disease.
“Obesity encompasses a lot of those because it puts you at risk. So that was one of the things we wanted to address and was kind of in our overall mission statement," Lemke said. "If we can lower the incidence of obesity in the community we're going to make everybody healthier."
Lemke said a Blue Zones Project in Columbus could help address that -- but only if the community wants it.
"That's what today is about," Buettner said during his presentation. "Today is an opportunity for the partners of Columbus to get exposure, to learn, to understand the model."
If Columbus leaders come together and decide to move forward, the next phase is to determine the scope of the project. At that point, the Blue Zones team reviews what is and isn’t working in Columbus and recommends changes to address concerns.
The goal of those changes is to make it easier to live healthily by addressing the environment and structure of a community, including access to healthy food, recreational areas and social activities.
Buettner said CCH's field house project is a good example of that kind of investment. Walk-able parks, downtown areas and community gardens also help.
Blue Zones Projects also challenge businesses to implement changes that are designed to promote healthy living.
After several months of information gathering and planning, Buettner said the Blue Zones team would then develop a two- or four-year plan.
"Our goal is not to be in a community in perpetuity," Buettner said.
Rather, the process is designed for the community to take the initiative over.
Blue Zones Projects are not inexpensive, though. Buettner said it cost $1 million a year for Albert Lea, Minnesota, which was one of the first communities to undertake a Blue Zones Project.
However, Buettner said Blue Zones Projects have never been funded by taxpayers. Usually, he said, they are supported by local healthcare organizations and community foundations.
Because Blue Zones Projects involve community engagement and development, buy-in is important. That's why participation is up to Columbus.
"To have buy-in for something like Blue Zones you need to have all the community stakeholders in place -- you have to have business and industry," Lemke said. "The most important capital we have is our human capital."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.