WATCH NOW: Booming barbecue - Duncan Ribfest cooks up plenty of fun, music and food

Siblings Paul Kropatsch and Lana Sieler have gone to the Duncan Ribfest since its inception nearly 20 years ago. Although they don’t live in the village anymore, it hasn’t stopped them from coming - even if one of them travels for hundreds of miles to do so.

Kropatsch lives in the Denver area now, having driven more than 450 miles to get to Duncan. Meanwhile, his sister isn’t as far - she lives in Omaha.

But when it comes to Ribfest, they make the trek to Duncan because they said they see it as a big family get-together for them.

“(It’s a good way) to see the family. It’s a great environment and (it has) good ribs and music,” Kropatsch said. “It’s just a fun, relaxing environment. It’s awesome”

Sieler and Kropatsch, who grew up Duncan, were two of hundreds of folks that visited the 17th annual Ribfest, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday in the village’s downtown area. The very sight of attendees at the event was a far cry from last year - when Ribfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ribfest hosted barbecue joints from Nebraska, as well as one from Minnesota. The event had ice cream and drink stands, a beer garden and a dunk tank.