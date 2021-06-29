WATCH NOW: Booming barbecue - Duncan Ribfest cooks up plenty of fun, music and food

Siblings Paul Kropatsch and Lana Sieler have gone to the Duncan Ribfest since its inception nearly 20 years ago. Although they don’t live in the village anymore, it hasn’t stopped them from coming - even if one of them travels for hundreds of miles to do so.
Kropatsch lives in the Denver area now, having driven more than 450 miles to get to Duncan. Meanwhile, his sister isn’t as far - she lives in Omaha.
But when it comes to Ribfest, they make the trek to Duncan because they said they see it as a big family get-together for them.
“(It’s a good way) to see the family. It’s a great environment and (it has) good ribs and music,” Kropatsch said. “It’s just a fun, relaxing environment. It’s awesome”
Sieler and Kropatsch, who grew up Duncan, were two of hundreds of folks that visited the 17th annual Ribfest, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday in the village’s downtown area. The very sight of attendees at the event was a far cry from last year - when Ribfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ribfest hosted barbecue joints from Nebraska, as well as one from Minnesota. The event had ice cream and drink stands, a beer garden and a dunk tank.
Musical acts Second Time Around, Wrecked Becky, Virgil Balmer & Friends and Almost KISS (a KISS tribute band), the headliner, performed at the event.
Ribfest is put on by the Duncan Wrestling Club and Duncan Volunteer Fire Department. Gary Schlesinger, who has helped put on the event since its inception, said Ribfest is a way to help raise funds for the wrestling club, fire department and the community overall.
Schlesinger said it’s vital to have Ribfest. He added when it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, it was a hit for those aforementioned entities.
“That pandemic last year, it killed us,” he said. “… When you don’t have it, that hurts the hole in the pocket. So by having it, we’re thankful that we can come back in and get started all over again.”
Schlesinger was the one who originally thought about holding Ribfest. He said when he lived in Lincoln, the state's capital hosted a similar occasion. Following his move to Duncan, he figured the village could hold such an event but on a smaller scale.
“We miniaturized it,” Schlesinger said. “It was successful.”
Schlesinger said the event couldn’t be prosperous if not for the 60-some volunteers who help out with Ribfest.
For attendees like Sieler and Kropatsch, they said they appreciate the hard work put into the festivities. Sieler said since she lives in a big city now she enjoys coming back to Duncan to experience its small-town feel.
“It has great music,” she said. “You get to see family. You get to see friends that you see once a year. It’s like a homecoming every year.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.