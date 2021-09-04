WATCH NOW: Bricks available for Paws and Claws memorial wall

For this week’s Pet of the Week profile, the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus is featuring its memorial wall.

The wall is located next to Paws and Claws, 2124 13th St., and is the Eagle Scout project of Columbus teen Bryce Follette. Ground work started last fall with the wall itself and some landscaping completion over the summer.

Those wanting to honor their pet’s memory can do so by purchasing a brick for $50. Residents can also purchase a brick in memory of another person or a group can purchase one to support the animal shelter. Proceeds benefit Paws and Claws.

“We don’t want to forget the importance of this wall and what it means to several people,” Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said.

The wall is a new addition, so there's plenty of space remaining on it. Vetick noted a brick purchase can be a nice gift for birthdays, anniversaries or other special events.

“As you can see, we still have a lot of wall to do yet,” Vetick said. “We do encourage you, with the holidays coming up and everything, to continue thinking of us and getting a memorial brick so we can finish our wall.”