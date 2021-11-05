WATCH NOW: Bridal store opens in Columbus

XO Bridal owners Katy Allsman and Samantha Higgins said they believe their new store helps fill a need in Columbus that’s been missing for over a decade.

The business is a location for dresses for weddings, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, baptisms and more.

XO Bridal opened Wednesday but will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to commence its opening at 122 E. 24th St. It's at the Village Centre next to JCPenney.

Higgins was the one who originally came up with the idea for a bridal store. It came to mind during a dress shopping outing last year with a friend who was preparing for her wedding. Higgins said the experience made her realize such a business isn’t found anywhere in Columbus.

“An idea popped into my head saying ‘Hey, we don’t have this here anymore,’” Higgins said. “Our last one closed 10 years ago so there was a need for it. I chatted with Katy about it and she liked the idea and we ran with it.”

The bridal store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the store will have drinks, snacks, prizes – which includes a discount off a wedding gown – and gift bags. Allsman said the grand opening is a chance for the community “to know what we are all about.”

Additionally, XO Bridal houses prom, homecoming and winter formal dresses in stock when those dances take place, Allsman said. The business also has veils, headpieces and decorative wedding belts.

“We have all the pretty girl-related stuff,” Allsman said, with a laugh.

Future plans also include offering alterations in-house, Higgins added.

The name of XO Bridal came about following brainstorming sessions in which Allsman and Higgins were trying to think of store names that were “girly” and “made sense for love and weddings,” according to the former of the two. Eventually, a friend suggested XO, Allsman said.

“XO typically (means) kiss and hug at the end of the letter so we went with XO Bridal,” Allsman said. “We like it so it’s kind of our little sign-off. XO.”

Allsman said they are also using the grand opening to educate folks on different offerings found in the store.

“(We) want people to come to see us and see what we offer. We want to let people know that this is an option for certain things,” Allsman said. “We’ve got dresses that we’re hoping people will buy for galas or a Cattlemen’s Ball. It’s not just wedding dresses.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

