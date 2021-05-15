WATCH NOW: Bringing their A-game - Scotus Journalism wins state championship

That factor really raised the competition level for Scotus, Angie Rusher noted, and the students delivered.

At full capacity, there are 12 students in the newspaper class and 12 in yearbook. Most students only take newspaper for one year, meaning there’s a steep learning curve at the beginning of each school year before the Rock Bottom puts out its first edition.

The first edition of the school year is published in October, Angie Rusher said.

“The first issue is always stressful because you have to learn everything the first time through, but then once you get into the rhythm of it, it goes a lot faster,” she added.

Those unused to the operations of a publication can often be surprised by the amount of work that goes into producing each edition.

“Putting together a newspaper and making it all fit and how do you do that -- making photos bigger or making an extra ad or something just to make it all fit. Sometimes it ruins it a little bit for them because you never see a newspaper or a yearbook the same after that,” Angie Rusher said, with a laugh. “But, I think they really like all the ins and outs of it.”

For some, Scotus journalism has had a lasting impact on students.