WATCH NOW: CASA gets holiday boost from 'elves' on wheels

Newly-reorganized Guardians of the Children held its first toy drive recently, with CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties receiving the donations last Friday.
Columbus resident Ed Bogue is president of the eastern Nebraska chapter, which is in the process of being officiated. There are two other chapters in Nebraska – Chadron and North Platte.
According to Bogue, he met CASA Connection Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl while the group was donating pumpkins to various causes earlier this year.
“We had given out, in the area, between Central City and Norfolk, probably 500 or so pumpkins,” Bogue said. “We gave a bunch to CASA to have their volunteers give them out to their kids.”
Bogue said he learned of CASA needing donations while speaking with Rosendahl.
During the toy drive, which started right after Halloween, seven tubs were placed at different businesses into which people could drop in donations. The last day of the drive was Dec. 10.
Bogue said he was overwhelmed with the response the Guardians of the Children received.
“We had blankets, we had toys, we had stuffed animals … we didn’t count, we didn’t worry about how many we had,” he noted. “All I know is (that) my truck was full of toys when we took them down there.”
Yet, Bogue said that it’s thanks to the members of the community that a large number of items were able to be given to CASA.
“It wasn’t us; we initiated it but it was the community that came forth,” he said. “It’s really overwhelming with everything that’s going on with the year and everything that everyone is so generous. We’ve done fairly well on the toy drive, I think.”
Rosendahl said the donation comes at a great time when CASA is facing less funding than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to have (Christmas gift program) but since there are so many angel trees, we focus more on the birthday gifts. But, because of the donations we received from the Guardians of the Children, we’re going to use those toward Christmas gifts,” Rosendahl said.
There are a variety of games and activities that people donated, Rosendahl added, including items suited for teenagers, such as art supplies.
“We always appreciate whatever donations people can give us, whether it’s monetary contributions, gift cards to be used as birthday gifts for older kids – we appreciate everything,” she said, adding that donations can be made by contacting her at casacoord@gmail.com or 402-563-4944.
CASA has been conducting things virtually since the pandemic started. Rosendahl said that volunteers are connecting with children via phone calls, text and/or video chatting. Some volunteers are playing games with the kids via FaceTime or Zoom.
“At least they’re keeping in contact and letting the kids know that we’re still here for them,” she said.
Still, she noted, that is difficult to do with young children such as newborns, so CASA must rely on phone calls with foster parents, families and case managers.
Bogue said Guardians of the Children works with other children advocacy organizations, such as state-run programs and Center for Survivors in Columbus.
“People don’t realize how many kids are in trouble, especially now with the stress of COVID, the stress of the holidays,” he said. “Throughout the states, Nebraska is like third in the nation with abuse cases, and our area is one of the worst. We are here to educate the public on abuse and, like our mission statement says, we’re advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis.”
The new chapter also has members from as far away as Wayne and from Omaha and Central City.
“… For some reason, kids relate very well to bikers. We seem to be bigger and badder than the perps who have (hurt them),” said Bogue, who also goes by 'Phat Boy.' “That’s where we have the advantage; we can empower the kids and show them that they can have a life and go back to being kids and give them some comfort.”
Guardians of the Children, a nonprofit, plans to continue fundraising and fighting against child abuse. Bogue said the group had planned a chili cook off in November but had to cancel it due to COVID; he hopes it can be held in February.
Although seemingly small, the items collected from the toy drive will have a lasting impact on CASA’s children, said Rosendahl.
“Every kid needs a blanket and a stuffed animal so that the kids that get blankets will have something to snuggle with and wrap up in,” Rosendahl said. “This time of year, you hate for any child to be missed and not have something. Especially with the kids we work with, they’ve been through so much as it is.”
