WATCH NOW: CASA gets holiday boost from 'elves' on wheels

“At least they’re keeping in contact and letting the kids know that we’re still here for them,” she said.

Still, she noted, that is difficult to do with young children such as newborns, so CASA must rely on phone calls with foster parents, families and case managers.

Bogue said Guardians of the Children works with other children advocacy organizations, such as state-run programs and Center for Survivors in Columbus.

“People don’t realize how many kids are in trouble, especially now with the stress of COVID, the stress of the holidays,” he said. “Throughout the states, Nebraska is like third in the nation with abuse cases, and our area is one of the worst. We are here to educate the public on abuse and, like our mission statement says, we’re advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis.”

The new chapter also has members from as far away as Wayne and from Omaha and Central City.

“… For some reason, kids relate very well to bikers. We seem to be bigger and badder than the perps who have (hurt them),” said Bogue, who also goes by 'Phat Boy.' “That’s where we have the advantage; we can empower the kids and show them that they can have a life and go back to being kids and give them some comfort.”