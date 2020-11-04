WATCH NOW: Casting the ballot

Election Day was held Tuesday, Nov. 3 and several polling places in Columbus saw an influx of visitors.

Workers at the Columbus High School and Ag Park polling locations noted that lines of voters were established outside of the buildings before the polls opened at 8 a.m. A steady stream of voters were seen throughout the day as well.

In addition to the presidential race, voters had the chance to cast their ballot on local matters, such as using an existing half-percent sales tax on the construction of a community building. If passed, this building would encompass the Columbus Public Library, City Hall offices, City Council chambers, art gallery, children's museum and a leased space for a coffee shop.

Locally, there were also two City of Columbus Council races in which incumbents ran against newcomers. The boards of education for both Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools had been contested, with four individuals competing for three slots each.

Measures at the state level included gambling and getting rid of old language in the Nebraska constitution that, if left untouched, allows prisoners to be used as slave labor. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, incumbent, had also been running against Democrat Kate Bolz and Libertarian Dennis Grace in District 1.