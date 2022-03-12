WATCH NOW: Catalan loves being part of Lakeview's multicultural club

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

If there’s one activity that Lakeview High School senior Perla Catalan is most proud of at school, it’s being part of Lakeview's multicultural club.

Catalan – who is the club president this year – said she adores planning activities for members and helping those who may be experiencing a language barrier at school.

“Because I’m bilingual, I can help people who can’t speak English fluently,” Catalan, 17, said.

Catalan – who has been in the club for the past three years – said each month the group hosts an activity for its members that holds multicultural importance. For example, they learned about Black History Month in February and during Christmastime, they celebrate how the holiday is recognized around the world, she added.

“We just do things for our members and help spread diversity across the school,” she said, adding the club also hosts fundraisers.

Besides multicultural club, the Lakeview senior is involved in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honors Society and show choir at school. She also plays a center defensive role for the Lady Vikings soccer team. She’s been part of the squad for the past four years.

Outside of school, Catalan is a part of her youth group at Columbus Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She’s also part of the Columbus Public Library’s Teen Library Council which helps students have a say in CPL’s events and programming. The Teen Library Council is open for students from grades seven through 12.

Catalan also previously helped with Shell Creek Elementary School's After School program.

Catalan’s mother, Alicia Ortiz, said she’s proud of her daughter being involved in various activities and helping the community.

“I told her, she can do anything because she is a good girl,” Ortiz said. “She’s very smart. … I’m so proud of her because she (helps) her school friends and siblings.”

Catalan plans to go out of state for her higher learning education. She hopes to study biology at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. Her goal is to one day go to medical school and become an optometrist – better known as an eye doctor.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Catalan said, with a laugh.

Catalan said she decided to go into the medical field as she always had an interest in her science classes.

“I think it (medical school) will be a good fit for me and I’ve just always wanted to go into the medical field,” she said. “There’s not anything that pushed me over the edge or anything. I’ve always wanted to.”

