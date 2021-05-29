WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll - Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

The debut of the Cattlemen’s Ball in Columbus has been in the works for years – literally.
But in less than a week, almost three years of work on the part of more than 1,700 volunteers while overcoming the obstacles of historic flooding in 2019 and a one-year-event-delay caused by a global pandemic in 2020, will finally come to fruition. The 2021 edition of the Cattlemen’s Ball is set to take place June 4-5 on land about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles owned by Columbus’ Scott and Pat Mueller.
Since 1998, the Ball, which moves to a different Nebraska town annually, has raised nearly $15 million to fight cancer. Each year, 90% of the proceeds go toward research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. A nonprofit, the Cattlemen’s Ball donates the remaining 10% of dollars raised to Nebraska communities for health and wellness programs.
“We’re Nebraska strong. There has been a lot of resilience in this area, and we’re still on point,” Scott Mueller said. “We’re going to make this happen, get those funds raised for the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and other local health and wellness programs. Maybe we’re going to see if we can help find that cure for cancer.
“Everyone is really excited to get this thing rock and rolling.”
The two-day event promises loads of fun and entertainment. The weekend will kick off with a golf tournament at Elks Country Club. That evening, the tents will open on the Muellers' land and the Friday evening reception for Trail Boss ticket holders will commence. That will be followed by the first of four live auctions. Then, the night will cap with a concert from American country artist Tracy Byrd.
Saturday is also loaded with events, starting with the Nebraska Rawhide Run (2.5-mile Fun Run or 7-mile Trail Run at Lake North), and be followed by a brunch, luncheon, wine tasting, Nebraska Bush Pullers sessions, a butterfly release and performances by American country music artist Easton Corbin and then local band SideStep, among other things.
“A great time with thousands of their closest friends,” said Behlen Mfg. Co. Chairman/CEO Phil Raimondo of what people can expect next weekend. “The entertainment will be great!
“The food will be great! And all of the other displays and activities are worth the time to see and do. Come out and enjoy.”
Raimondo and his wife, Mary, are among the many who have volunteered their time and donated in other various ways to the event. He said they were proud to be among the many from around the area contributing to make the Cattlemen’s Ball a success.
“Sometimes it seems like an insurmountable task, but there are hundreds of people working to make sure the Ball is a great success,” he said. “There are many talented people in our community and we always rally for a good cause.”
As Raimondo alluded to, there will be plenty of good food and drink on hand. Sheila Huebert, a former restaurant and caterer owner, is putting her years of culinary experience to good use. Huebert is leading food efforts for the Cattlemen’s Ball, noting she and her team are cooking two of the meals for the weekend themselves.
“We have a tremendous committee. We’re smoking our own brisket and slicing it,” she said of one of the meals, noting her appreciation for Craig Rosendahl and his family for preparing the brisket. “We’re making all of the hors d'oeuvres.”
Platte Valley Equipment, which has locations in Humphrey, Wahoo and Fremont, is one of the many businesses helping sponsor the Cattlemen’s Ball in Columbus. Company spokeswoman Rachel Prosser said Platte Valley donated the John Deere equipment that will be used on site, in addition to cash and having employees on hand to volunteer.
“We're here to help stewards of the land build lasting legacies,” Prosser said, noting the company is proud to be involved with the event that is happening right in the heart of its locations. “We want to help better the lives of those who live and work in rural Nebraska, so we’re really excited to partner with Cattlemen's Ball."
It truly has been a collaborative effort among volunteers from throughout the area. People of all ages have contributed, from Columbus Middle School students and teachers painting cowboy boots for decorations to senior citizens rolling silverware, and internet companies donating fiber so that there is reliable WiFi at the site.
“It’s just so cool to see everyone bring their talent to the table and offer what they do,” Promotions Committee Chairwoman Crystal Klug said. “Individually, we can’t do a ton, but together, look what we can accomplish. June 4th and 5th are prime examples of what we can accomplish together.”
A Trail Boss ticket will get the attendee access to both the Friday and Saturday events, including a champagne brunch and luncheon. Those with Top Hand tickets will have access to Saturday afternoon activities, which include the prime rib meal, entertainment for the evening and various tents and vendors. Noteworthy tents include a health and wellness area that will provide information on detecting cancer and new treatment options and a history tent at which visitors can learn about Northeast Nebraska.
More than 4,000 people are expected to come to Columbus for the festivities. The Muellers said the East-Central District Health Department gave its blessing to proceed with more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases going down. People can wear masks, though they aren’t required. Hand sanitizing stations will be accessible.
Organizers and volunteers have been working hard to ensure a good time is had by all, but more importantly, raise funds to help finding a cure for cancer. They have a $2 million goal in mind, and they're determined to help contribute to finding a cure for an illness that has impacted just about everyone these days.
“I really think this particular group of people has been focused – any way we can save money and donate to cancer research, we’ve done it,” Pat Mueller said. “Any way we can make the most of our own resources, we’ve done it. I’m proud of everyone.”
Raimondo said he has high hopes for next weekend.
“Seeing everyone enjoying a tremendous event for a great cause,” he said. “Treating and curing cancer is a massive undertaking and anything we can do to help the cause is worthwhile, especially when we can have a little fun in the process.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.