WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball raises $1.7M: $175K given to area nonprofits in form of grants

“It doesn't come as a surprise as this is who we are in the area, the Heart of Nebraska Strong,” Scott said. “Together we were able to not only support the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center but also many local groups who give every day to the safety and betterment of our communities. So to all those groups, thank you for your service to our communities.”

Among the Platte County grant recipients was the city of Columbus, which received $5,000 for its new fitness court project.

“We were lucky enough to acquire $75,000 worth of land from the hospital over by Sunset Park. With that gift, we are in the fundraising portion to build a fitness court over there,” Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “It helps with COVID, it gives you outdoor space to get your fitness in and it’s something that’s just been popping up in a lot of communities that helps keep us healthy.”

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce received $12,000, which Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said will be used to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs).