WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball raises $1.7M: $175K given to area nonprofits in form of grants

The Cattlemen’s Ball held in Columbus this summer raised more than $1.7 million, 10% of which was awarded to 24 area nonprofits on Sunday at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center.
A fundraiser that’s been held since the 1990s throughout different parts of Nebraska, this year’s Cattlemen’s Ball was held June 4-5 on land owned by Pat and Scott Mueller.
“The total we’ve raised at the Cattlemen’s Ball was $1,773,357.19,” Scott Mueller said. “It took a lot of hard work and we appreciated all of the people that participated. It takes a community to do something like this and everyone played a vital role in that.”
While 10% of the funds raised stays locally, the biggest portion - 90% - benefits the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at Omaha. Chairpersons of the Columbus Cattlemen’s Ball and representatives of the Buffett center were on hand during the Sunday festivities to receive the $1,578,057.05 proceeds.
The Muellers initially had been selected as the hosts of the 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s event was postponed. But this year still appeared to be a success as the local grants totaled $175,300.14.
Scott told the Telegram on Monday that he’s proud of those in the Columbus area who gave their time and resources to put on an event like the Cattlemen’s Ball that affects so many people.
“It doesn't come as a surprise as this is who we are in the area, the Heart of Nebraska Strong,” Scott said. “Together we were able to not only support the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center but also many local groups who give every day to the safety and betterment of our communities. So to all those groups, thank you for your service to our communities.”
Among the Platte County grant recipients was the city of Columbus, which received $5,000 for its new fitness court project.
“We were lucky enough to acquire $75,000 worth of land from the hospital over by Sunset Park. With that gift, we are in the fundraising portion to build a fitness court over there,” Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said. “It helps with COVID, it gives you outdoor space to get your fitness in and it’s something that’s just been popping up in a lot of communities that helps keep us healthy.”
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce received $12,000, which Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said will be used to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
“The Chamber is going to use this grant money to help nonprofits, including the chamber, purchase AED devices for their locations,” Brunswick said. “The Columbus community is very giving … we’re going to use this money for AEDs in those high-traffic locations.”
Additionally, the Columbus Area United Way has been awarded $10,000 for its student health program in which children receive assistance with medical needs. Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus is receiving $3,000 to help combat youth suicide.
“Big Pals-Little Pals is partnering with the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition to put on training for area youth to cover mental health, crisis intervention … helping others in crisis, different trainings on different age groups for different situations,” Big Pals-Little Pals Executive Director Karmen Thompson said. “I really want to make our Big Pals mental health warriors.”
Residents also will see some updates being completed at the Christ Lutheran Church’s school and a project in the works at its child care center. The church received two grants: $4,430 for the school and $6,500 to be used for a new child care facility.
“We are updating our playground outside, it’s to get our kids engaged and active again,” Christ Lutheran head teacher Jennifer Weber said. “For the kids who are a little bit older, there’ll be a ga-ga ball court, some soccer field goals and improve the basketball court.”
Christ Lutheran is aiming for an outdoor classroom area or a “nature playground” area, added Hailey Crumley, child care director at the church.
Other Platte County grants were $35,000 to Creston Rural Fire to update expired bunker gear and $9,000 to Sammy’s Superheroes.
“They (Sammy’s Superheroes) do care packages for families who have a child who has been diagnosed with cancer and other types of cancer support, such as traveling for treatments,” Pat Mueller said.
Other nonprofits awarded grants included:
*Youth and Families for Christ, $5,000 to update equipment for its cooking classes for youth
*Sertoma Club, $5,000 to be used for a loop sound system in the Columbus Community Building’s community room, which assists with blocking out background noise for those who use hearing aids
*Platte Center Rescue, $1,235 for new equipment bags
*Lakeview volleyball, $1,500
*Clarkson Rescue Squad, $21,000 for an electric cot and POWER-load system
*Central Community College Foundation, $5,000 for its upcoming Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology building and $500 for its campus food and hygiene pantry
*Royal Family Kids, $2,500 for costs incurred during its annual summer camp
*A Place at the Table, $5,000 for backpacks with food for students
*Dodge Fire Rescue, $5,000 for a stair chair
*St. Wenceslaus & Sacred Heart, $2,700 for AEDs in the church entryway
*Columbus Community Hospital, $2,500 for diabetes awareness
*Center for Survivors, $1,500 to help purchase new clothing and toiletries for domestic violence victims
*Lakeview FFA, $2,460 for food stand repairs and purchase of a handwashing sanitizing station
*Leigh Volunteer Fire Department, $10,000 for an extractor to remove carcinogens from firefighters’ turnout gear
*Humphrey FFA, $1,000 to provide first aid kits to local farmers and businesses
*Shelby Fire and Rescue, $17,500 for a new defibrillator system
*Silver Creek Fire and Rescue, $974.94 for a new suction unit
