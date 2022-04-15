WATCH NOW: CAUW holds annual meeting

Columbus Area United Way officials categorized 2021 as a year that began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before a sense of normalcy developed -- just in time for the nonprofit's general campaign.

“Once we reached into the traditional campaign timeframe, things started to open up which was a great benefit to engage with people face-to-face and provide that educational piece to the community,” CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said.

The Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) was able to discuss the previous year during its annual meeting held on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank, 210 E. 23rd St. The gathering allowed the United Way highlight last year's campaign, review what the organization completed last year and thank its volunteers and Pacesetters – the 20 organizations that “set the pace” for the general campaign.

Earlier this year, United Way announced it raised $862,400 for its 80 Years Strong campaign. The theme was in regards to the 80th anniversary of CAUW’s campaign.

Dollars raised by the United Way’s annual campaign support the organization’s 17 partner agencies. The CAUW services Platte, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Nance and Polk counties.

The partner agencies were Arc of Platte County, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, Boy Scouts of America, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties, Center for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors, Columbus Emergency Relief, Columbus Family YMCA, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Platte County Food Pantry, Royal Family Kids – Columbus, School District of Columbus Foundation, TeamMates Mentoring Program of Columbus and Youth and Families for Christ.

“Looking back (at last year), it was kind of interesting that when we started in 2021 we were still going through Zoom meetings,” 2021 CAUW Board President Chad Gonka said. “… We weren’t able to meet face-to-face.”

The general campaign began with the Pacesetters, who are area businesses that start the giving by holding their own mini campaigns for the United Way. Freshour praised the organizations, saying they did “a tremendous job.”

“They were so on fire,” she said. “They wanted to be a part of that, knowing they could give back to the community in that way.”

The campaign continued with the Duck Race held in August at The Pawnee Plunge before wrapping up at the end of the year. Last year, the race was back at the Plunge after it was held at Columbus Family YMCA in December 2020.

The United Way also had its first-ever Tocqueville donor, which is a donation of $10,000, Freshour said.

“We’ve never had that and that was done in 2021,” she said. “I think that was huge as well.”

The United Way also gave statistics on its impact last year in its three main pillars: education, financial stability and health.

Under education, 99% of students in funded programs kept meaningful relationships with adults, 98% of them also improved or maintained school attendance and finally 96% of parents involved with funded programs either continued or increased reading time with their kids.

CAUW reported that through financial stability, 167 participants said their self-sufficiency was improved. The non-profit also said the basic needs of 2,063 clients were met and 588 individuals completed adult education classes.

Health-wise – the final pillar – 2,316 folks have learned healthier lifestyle choices while 1,103 individuals participated in physical activity and/or healthy food programs. Ninety-one percent of participants served have avoided risky behaviors and 90% of youth served reported the ability to resolve conflict or have improved coping skills.

Freshour also credited the community. She said area residents see the campaign’s effectiveness and the services that are provided in their town.

“It doesn’t really happen without the community,” said Freshour. “It’s not about the United Way staff or me. It’s really about the community and the people doing the work.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

