WATCH NOW: CAUW Pacesetters raise over $500K ahead of campaign kickoff

“We have dedicated Pacesetters,” Freshour said. “We would not have these services without their support or partnerships.”

The 2021 General Campaign Chairman Kurt Shevlin said for the Pacesetter companies to raise over half a million dollars is fantastic.

“They truly set the pace,” Shevlin said. “Hopefully, the rest of the community will follow and help us reach the goal. Now more than ever after the floods and (the COVID-19 pandemic) there are people with needs. What the community needs are real.”

The event was also held to share the CAUW’s "80 Years Strong" campaign theme and launch 80 Acts of Kindness.

The latter is asking community members to show random acts of kindness. Examples given by United Way were donating blood or saying nice words to someone. The nonprofit also said if 12 people could do one nice deed every day for a week, that would equate to 84 different acts of kindness.

Residents can win a free CAUW T-shirt if they do a nice deed, take a picture of it and then tag Columbus Area United Way on social media.

A previous study showed the community utilizes programming from CAUW’s 22 partner agencies, saying one in six community members use such resources.