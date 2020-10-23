WATCH NOW: CCC breaks ground on expansion project

"That's when we did some planning," Moors said.

In the spring of 2019, the college did a feasibility study, followed by confidential interviews and two summits where the feedback toward the college was positive, Moors said.

After that, the college moved forward with the campaign. Moors said a gift in August 2019 from the project's lead donor, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), really got the ball rolling.

When Moors spoke during the ceremony, he said the college has $380,000 left to raise for the campaign, which he said he was confident would be done by the end of the year with help from surrounding communities, including Schuyler, Stromsburg and CCC alumni.

Many attendees at Thursday's ceremony said CCH has been one of CCC's important partners for many years, not least because of the nursing program.

"We have 900-plus employees and a lot of nurses. We're the clinical site for CCC nursing program, so it's a pipeline of really good nurses that come to us and other health care professionals and early childhood development people. For us, it was a no-brainer in terms of an investment," CCH president/CEO Mike Hansen told the Telegram.