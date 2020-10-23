WATCH NOW: CCC breaks ground on expansion project

Editor's note: This article previously stated, incorrectly, that the Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology would cost $4 million. The story has been updated to reflect the correction that the Center will cost $13.1 million.
A light drizzle, a little mud and some brisk temperatures did not stop Columbus community leaders from gathering for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the $13.1 million Columbus Community Hospital Center for Science and Technology has been two years in the making.
The Center will cover 33,500 square feet and its plans include new instructional equipment, cutting-edge science and nursing labs and interactive learning spaces.
Executive Director of the CCC Foundation Dean Moors told the Telegram the Center for Science and Technology was one of the major projects included in CCC's five-year master facilities plan.
"Within that plan, they established strategic projects that will become the No. 1 college-wide project. And one of those projects was the Center for Science and Technology," Moors said.
After working on projects at CCC's Kearney Center and Hastings Campus, Moors said the focus turned to this project for the Columbus Campus in the fall of 2018.
"That's when we did some planning," Moors said.
In the spring of 2019, the college did a feasibility study, followed by confidential interviews and two summits where the feedback toward the college was positive, Moors said.
After that, the college moved forward with the campaign. Moors said a gift in August 2019 from the project's lead donor, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), really got the ball rolling.
When Moors spoke during the ceremony, he said the college has $380,000 left to raise for the campaign, which he said he was confident would be done by the end of the year with help from surrounding communities, including Schuyler, Stromsburg and CCC alumni.
Many attendees at Thursday's ceremony said CCH has been one of CCC's important partners for many years, not least because of the nursing program.
"We have 900-plus employees and a lot of nurses. We're the clinical site for CCC nursing program, so it's a pipeline of really good nurses that come to us and other health care professionals and early childhood development people. For us, it was a no-brainer in terms of an investment," CCH president/CEO Mike Hansen told the Telegram.
With a nursing wing and a certified nursing assistant area, the Center for Science and Technology will be important for students heading into healthcare professions, but CCC Columbus Campus President Kathy J. Fuchser told the Telegram the new building will impact all students.
"Our tradition is associative arts and associative science transfer degrees. Each of those groups of students who seek that associate's degree typically will take some kind of a science class, and so they will be affected by taking classes in the Center for Science and Technology," Fuchser said.
The piece Fuchser said she is most excited about, though, is the virtual innovation lab. The lab, Fuchser said, will affect any kind of campus program with some kind of virtual experience element.
Leaders from various parts of the CCC and Columbus area communities were present at the ceremony, including representatives from CCH, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) and Lakeview Community Schools.
CCC partners with Lakeview and CPS to provide early learning programs, and during the ceremony, Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer pointed out the importance of CCC's success to the local community and vice versa.
"When Jeanne was talking today about 93% of our students staying within our 25-county area, that's representative of what's happening at the hospital and other businesses throughout our community," Moors told the Telegram.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
