WATCH NOW: CCC wins award, Columbus staff recognized

“There is all the automation coming into industry,” Pauley said. “The automation has to be maintained, and so the skill level of these people just needs to continue to increase so that those plants can continue to run and operate.”

Other than just developing the pathway, the project also reached out to schools throughout Nebraska to teach students and educators about mechatronics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of high schools and students don’t really understand mechatronics,” Pauley said. “To (get) more career awareness out there was a big part of our grant … I mean, kids can leave our mechatronics program after two years of education in either instrumentation or in mechatronics side and make $50-60,000.”

The instrumentation program recently saw its first graduate, said Dan Davidchik, who developed and teaches all the classes in the instrumentation pathway. Davidchik also teaches in the control pathway.