WATCH NOW: CCC wins award, Columbus staff recognized

Central Community College won the 2019-20 Innovation of the Year Award by the League for Innovation in the Community College.
The league recognized the college for the Mechatronics with Instrumentation and Controls project, which multiple staff members at the Columbus campus created and worked on.
Part of the project involved developing a new instrumentation and control pathway, as part of a mechatronics associate of applied sciences degree. The instrumentation pathway is the first two-year instrumentation program in Nebraska, according to a press release from CCC.
The pathway is only available at CCC – Columbus, said Associate Dean of Training and Development Doug Pauley. The first instrumentation class started in 2018.
“If you’ve ever been in a manufacturing facility or something like that, there’s conveyors, there’s machines … (The) mechatronics program trains people how to fix this type of equipment,” Pauley said. “Instrumentation people do maintenance work but they are doing it … when they have liquids and steam and fluids moving through pipes.”
For example, the instrumentation side would deal with students who wanted to work at an ethanol plant or a power plant or Cargill, he noted.
“There is all the automation coming into industry,” Pauley said. “The automation has to be maintained, and so the skill level of these people just needs to continue to increase so that those plants can continue to run and operate.”
Other than just developing the pathway, the project also reached out to schools throughout Nebraska to teach students and educators about mechatronics.
“A lot of high schools and students don’t really understand mechatronics,” Pauley said. “To (get) more career awareness out there was a big part of our grant … I mean, kids can leave our mechatronics program after two years of education in either instrumentation or in mechatronics side and make $50-60,000.”
The instrumentation program recently saw its first graduate, said Dan Davidchik, who developed and teaches all the classes in the instrumentation pathway. Davidchik also teaches in the control pathway.
“A lot of the students that we have in mechatronics are working in some capacity in industry right now,” Davidchik said. “A lot of them are looking to move up in their career path or maybe get into something that requires a two-year technical degree.”
The project has been a community support effort, he noted, which is why he thinks it will be successful and continue to grow. The award itself is a “great honor.”
“It’s recognition for the hard work that we’ve put in,” Davidchik said.
It’s nice to have the acknowledgment, Pauley said.
He noted that partnerships have brought in around $350,000 worth of equipment from vendors and industry partners. With a grant Pauley wrote, the school was able to build large pieces of equipment for students to learn hands-on.
There’s a need for this program, Pauley said.
“Our original program was focused on the manufacturing sector of that business. Then we continued to hear over year after year that there is a need for instrumentation techs,” Pauley said. “We did a survey across the state of Nebraska to see if there was a need … and the survey came back and said yes.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
