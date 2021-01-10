WATCH NOW: CCH to be site of air ambulance base

Hallam said Fremont will continue to be served by aircraft based in Columbus and Omaha and will have several different options throughout Nebraska for air medical transport.

Bybee said CCH will not need to make any significant changes or investments to accommodate the LifeNet helicopter.

"CCH does not have to provide any infrastructure except for some changes in the helicopter pad," Bybee said in the Monday email.

Hallam said the air ambulance team will move from Fremont to Columbus along with the air base. As the air base leaves Fremont, LifeNet will open a packaging base there to help transfer air ambulance patients to Omaha.

"It'll be a completely seamless transition," Hallam said. "We'll be sitting ready to go sitting on the pad at (CCH) and then Fremont's packaging base will be open exactly that same day."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

