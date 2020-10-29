WATCH NOW: CCH undergoes changes during COVID-19

“We had to revamp several of our rooms in the hospital. We started out with four negative pressure rooms and our wonderful maintenance department … made us 11 more rooms,” Loseke said. “(Our floor) has these rooms with heavy plastic barriers and then some of the rooms have like little telephone booths.”

Maintenance built the booths, which were put outside of the room where the staff can don and doff their PPE.

“It’s been a big challenge, not only for our hospital but I think nationwide, to get enough of the PPE … and that is the gowns, the face shields, masks. Gloves hasn’t really been a problem,” she noted. “The whole focus is to preserve PPE.”

Staff are also trained on how to put on and take off the PPE. It has to be done in a certain order so no one contaminates themselves.

One way in which they preserve PPE is by having the nurses clean the rooms of COVID-19 patients. Unless the patients are there for a while, housekeeping doesn’t enter to avoid exposure or using PPE.

Another challenge is the hospital’s lack of a pulmonologist. But, they have utilized telehealth. Although Loseke said the hospital is capable of taking care of ventilated patients, they have had to transfer some patients out that needed to be on a ventilator.