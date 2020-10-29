WATCH NOW: CCH undergoes changes during COVID-19

Columbus Community Hospital staff clear the hallways for patients who are well enough to go home before testing negative for COVID-19. Then, PPE-clad staff wrap the patient in a clean sheet and take them down to their car.
Patient dismissal is one of the many ways life has changed at the hospital and it’s one of the standards Janet Loseke helped develop as head of the operations team for incident command. Loseke is also director of acute care, intensive care and the infusion center.
“Our whole floor looks very different than it did a year ago,” said Loseke, who was about a year away from retirement when the pandemic hit. “One of the things that keeps me up at night is my staff's safety.”
Loseke said she doesn’t want her staff, as they’re caring for patients, to be exposed to the virus.
Before the pandemic, Loseke would come in at 5 a.m. Monday to hear what happened throughout the weekend.
Loseke would review the patients and assignments and communicate with staff members. She would do the budget for the three departments and make sure all had the supplies needed, among other things.
Loseke recently talked about all the changes, including building what she calls ‘anterooms’ for staff to ‘don and doff’ all of their personal protective equipment.
“We had to revamp several of our rooms in the hospital. We started out with four negative pressure rooms and our wonderful maintenance department … made us 11 more rooms,” Loseke said. “(Our floor) has these rooms with heavy plastic barriers and then some of the rooms have like little telephone booths.”
Maintenance built the booths, which were put outside of the room where the staff can don and doff their PPE.
“It’s been a big challenge, not only for our hospital but I think nationwide, to get enough of the PPE … and that is the gowns, the face shields, masks. Gloves hasn’t really been a problem,” she noted. “The whole focus is to preserve PPE.”
Staff are also trained on how to put on and take off the PPE. It has to be done in a certain order so no one contaminates themselves.
One way in which they preserve PPE is by having the nurses clean the rooms of COVID-19 patients. Unless the patients are there for a while, housekeeping doesn’t enter to avoid exposure or using PPE.
Another challenge is the hospital’s lack of a pulmonologist. But, they have utilized telehealth. Although Loseke said the hospital is capable of taking care of ventilated patients, they have had to transfer some patients out that needed to be on a ventilator.
“At the time that we transferred them, the bigger hospitals had room and were able to accept them and the pulmonologists can see them on a more regular basis,” she said.
The East-Central District Health Department warned recently that hospitals around the state could begin to be overwhelmed in the next two to three weeks, potentially limiting the ability of local hospitals to transfer patients.
Loseke said the hospital has a wonderful respiratory therapy staff and there are many other things hospitals can do before putting a patient on a ventilator.
One of the unique aspects of the time is that COVID-19 is an added need, said Sue Deyke, emergency department director, emergency manager, director of education and planning chief for incident command.
“The ER still had to have traumas, patients had strokes, patients had heart attacks, people had gallbladder disease. It continued,” Deyke said. “The other things don’t stop.”
The emergency department has made changes as well, she noted, including modifying the way patients entered the emergency department and taking X-rays from outside a patient’s room.
“For a long period of time we actually changed our airflow process in the department to make it a fully negative air department,” Deyke said. “We determined that would make the department safer.”
Negative air is when the air in a space is sucked outdoors instead of circulating indoors.
Despite the challenges, there are still some of the same successes.
“We still have babies and we’re going to continue to have babies here at the hospital and we’re happy to see a beautiful baby come in the world in the midst of all this,” Deyke said. “That’s kind of the joy we need.”
There have been other rewarding parts of treating COVID-19 patients at CCH as well.
“(The nurses) get very close to their patients and some of them want the same patients,” said Loseke, who added this kind of time is when the true nurse comes out in her staff.
On the way, there have been causes for celebrations.
“We’ve done things like when our very first patient that was here a long time went home, we kind of lined the halls … the nurse taking care of (them) lined that all up,” Loseke added. “She said we need to have like a tunnel walk almost for them when they leave.”
Other times, Loseke said some patients can be very ill and the hospital gets to the point where they almost have to put them on a ventilator.
“Everybody is working so hard and respiratory therapy is right in there and it seems like they start turning the corner,” she said. “Everybody is just so relieved and so happy.”
