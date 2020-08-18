WATCH NOW: Celebrating 101 in style: Daughter surprises mom with special birthday parade

“Life is wonderful if you can feel good,” Coffin said. “I just hope everybody stays well and can enjoy their lives.”

One of her favorite things in life is her family and all her friends.

“We just get along real good and it’s nice to be around them,” Coffin said. “(Bock putting on the parade) was really something else. It was really nice.”

A lot of people have asked her what the key to living so long is, Coffin said, but added that she didn’t know she was going to live this long.

“It’s your faith, Mom,” Bock said, noting that Coffin's faith is very important to her.

Coffin has been a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ since baptism, Bock said.

When Bock visits her mother, they talk and watch television -- Coffin likes the Kansas City Royals. The duo also always play a hand of Rummy, though Coffin wins quite a bit and is good at cards.

“She’s a wonderful person, she believes in God, she has a lot of faith … she’s always very happy, she never complains about anything,” Bock said. “I think just growing up and what she had to go through, it was a hard life, especially when they had a farm to run and there was 10 children.”