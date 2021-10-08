WATCH NOW: Centro Hispano holding gala in December

Centro Hispano Office Manager Liz Rodriguez categorized the past year as “getting back in the groove” following an unprecedented 2020.

The local nonprofit has done that, for example, through starting a Thanksgiving meal drive last year, which Centro Hispano plans to do again this upcoming holiday, Rodriguez said. The nonprofit served 251 families during the initial meal drive, Rodriguez said.

However, the nonprofit is still feeling the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Centro Hispano’s fifth annual gala – initially slated for this Sunday – was postponed to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus.

Rodriguez said the gala is a showcase of the work Centro Hispano did over the previous year. The staff members plan on talking about the nonprofit’s clients and programs such as its immigration, adult education and family-assisted ones.

“We just wanted to showcase to the public and community and our supports in what we do and what we’ve been doing over this past year,” Rodriguez said.

Folks and businesses can still register and sponsor, respectively, for the gala by calling the nonprofit at 402-564-2110. The last day to do so is Nov. 10.

“Like every year, we hope that (the gala) is an opportunity for (community members) to engage with us and see the work that is being done in our community,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “A lot of them are actively a part of it so we hope that they are able to share the stories and experiences with us. … We hope they can enjoy it. It’s time for us to celebrate all of that to the community.”

Perez said the nonprofit will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines like recommending masks for the upcoming event. She added the gala was held virtually in 2020.

According to Centro Hispano’s website, the nonprofit’s mission is to “foster intentional change” immigrant families, learners and entrepreneurs through its services, programming and advocacy.

Over the past year, Centro Hispano spent time with families adjusting to the pandemic, Rodriguez said. Some family members have lost their jobs while a few of them are now going back into the workforce, she added.

“Because of that transition, we have our family-assisted program where they can speak to our family-assisted coordinator,” Rodriguez said. “She then helps them get resources to get them back on their feet.”

Meanwhile, the nonprofit hopes to host a naturalization clinic to help people become citizens, Rodriguez said. Additionally, Centro Hispano’s adult education program – which includes GED and business courses - has restarted, she said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of revamping and putting a lot back in place,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez credited the community members and sponsors for helping Centro Hispano’s services.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” she said. “We’re very happy to give back to our community.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.