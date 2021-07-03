WATCH NOW: CFD welcomes Osuna as newest member

Trina Osuna is another step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a career paramedic and firefighter.
Osuna's appointment as a firefighter was approved by the Columbus City Council at a recent meeting.
"Welcome, and we look forward to having you," Mayor Jim Bulkley told Osuna at the meeting.
Becoming a firefighter is a continuation of Osuna's career as a first responder.
Originally from Lyons, Osuna got married and moved to West Point after high school, where she has lived for the last 10 years.
Osuna, 27, started out as a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
"I wanted to get my foot into the medical field," Osuna said.
In May 2017, she started volunteering with the West Point rescue squad. Around the same time, she began taking classes at Northeast Community College to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).
"I decided after a year that I wanted to go to paramedic school and become a paramedic and make it my career," Osuna said.
Osuna earned her EMT certification in 2018 and then started taking classes at Northeast to earn her associate degree and become a paramedic. Paramedics perform more advanced medical assistance than EMTs and require more training.
"I took general ed classes for a year," Osuna said. "At the time, Northeast didn't offer a diploma program for paramedics so I took (general education classes) first and then took two years of medic classes."
She will finish up the medic classes in August.
"I'm set to take my boards after that," Osuna said.
Over time, Osuna said she came to realize that most paid paramedics are also firefighters.
"So it kind of became a dream of mine," she said.
Osuna started working with CFD in the fall of 2020 as part of her schooling. She applied to be a CFD firefighter and, in the spring, passed the initial tests.
June 22 -- the day after the council approved her appointment as firefighter -- was her first paid day working for the department.
"I'm very excited and happy to be here," Osuna said. "...I really like to help people."
For now, Osuna still lives in West Point but she, her husband -- a state trooper -- and their kids plan on relocating to Columbus.
Osuna isn't a fully-fledged firefighter yet, but she's already out and about in Columbus responding to emergencies as an EMT.
"She's finishing up her paramedic licensing right now and then we'll start her in the firefighter training academy," Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said.
In time, Osuna will be working at CFD as a firefighter and paramedic.
"I feel like God put this fire in my heart for a reason and I can hopefully serve Him by serving the people of Columbus," Osuna said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.