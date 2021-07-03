WATCH NOW: CFD welcomes Osuna as newest member

Osuna earned her EMT certification in 2018 and then started taking classes at Northeast to earn her associate degree and become a paramedic. Paramedics perform more advanced medical assistance than EMTs and require more training.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I took general ed classes for a year," Osuna said. "At the time, Northeast didn't offer a diploma program for paramedics so I took (general education classes) first and then took two years of medic classes."

She will finish up the medic classes in August.

"I'm set to take my boards after that," Osuna said.

Over time, Osuna said she came to realize that most paid paramedics are also firefighters.

"So it kind of became a dream of mine," she said.

Osuna started working with CFD in the fall of 2020 as part of her schooling. She applied to be a CFD firefighter and, in the spring, passed the initial tests.