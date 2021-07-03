 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: CFD welcomes Osuna as newest member
WATCH NOW: CFD welcomes Osuna as newest member

At its June 21 meeting, the Columbus City Council gave approval for conditional appointment of Trina Osuna as a firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department. Osuna has some training to finish up but will become a firefighter and paramedic.
Trina Osuna

Trina Osuna returns to her seat during a recent Columbus City Council meeting. At the meeting, the council approved Osuna for conditional employment as a Columbus firefighter.

Trina Osuna is another step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a career paramedic and firefighter.

Osuna's appointment as a firefighter was approved by the Columbus City Council at a recent meeting.

"Welcome, and we look forward to having you," Mayor Jim Bulkley told Osuna at the meeting.

Becoming a firefighter is a continuation of Osuna's career as a first responder.

Originally from Lyons, Osuna got married and moved to West Point after high school, where she has lived for the last 10 years.

Osuna, 27, started out as a certified nursing assistant (CNA).

"I wanted to get my foot into the medical field," Osuna said.

In May 2017, she started volunteering with the West Point rescue squad. Around the same time, she began taking classes at Northeast Community College to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Columbus Fire Department ambulance

A view inside the back of a Columbus Fire Department ambulance. Osuna is already out and about in the community as an EMT with the fire department.

"I decided after a year that I wanted to go to paramedic school and become a paramedic and make it my career," Osuna said.

Osuna earned her EMT certification in 2018 and then started taking classes at Northeast to earn her associate degree and become a paramedic. Paramedics perform more advanced medical assistance than EMTs and require more training.

"I took general ed classes for a year," Osuna said. "At the time, Northeast didn't offer a diploma program for paramedics so I took (general education classes) first and then took two years of medic classes."

She will finish up the medic classes in August.

"I'm set to take my boards after that," Osuna said.

Over time, Osuna said she came to realize that most paid paramedics are also firefighters.

"So it kind of became a dream of mine," she said.

Osuna started working with CFD in the fall of 2020 as part of her schooling. She applied to be a CFD firefighter and, in the spring, passed the initial tests.

June 22 -- the day after the council approved her appointment as firefighter -- was her first paid day working for the department.

"I'm very excited and happy to be here," Osuna said. "...I really like to help people."

Columbus City Council June 21

Members of the Columbus City Council sit at the front of the council chambers, 1369 25th Ave. in Columbus, on a recent Monday. The council gave approval for Trina Osuna to join the Columbus Fire Department after she completes her training and certifications.

For now, Osuna still lives in West Point but she, her husband -- a state trooper -- and their kids plan on relocating to Columbus.

Osuna isn't a fully-fledged firefighter yet, but she's already out and about in Columbus responding to emergencies as an EMT.

"She's finishing up her paramedic licensing right now and then we'll start her in the firefighter training academy," Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said.

In time, Osuna will be working at CFD as a firefighter and paramedic.

"I feel like God put this fire in my heart for a reason and I can hopefully serve Him by serving the people of Columbus," Osuna said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

WATCH NOW: Council approves Trina Osuna as firefighter

