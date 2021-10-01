WATCH NOW: Chamber holds networking breakfast, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

A year-and-a-half after the last Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast was held, the event was back in full swing this week.
The chamber and Centro Hispano hosted the bi-weekly networking breakfast Thursday at the chamber office, 753 33rd Ave. The meeting – sponsored by the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - was also held in conjunction to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
“It’s a time to celebrate a lot of the richness and the culture that’s very vibrant in our community,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “So we take the opportunity to celebrate today through the breakfast.”
The networking event was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting began around five years ago but has grown during the last few years, Perez said. As such, around 40 attendees filled the chamber's meeting room.
“(The meeting) is about networking opportunities where people can share what’s going on in our community and better engage those who live in it,” Perez said. “… We have a really great turnout. It was a really good mix of individuals from different sectors of our community from manufacturing to small businesses to banking to nonprofits.”
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Events and Administrative Coordinator Jessica Cabán said most of those in attendance were chamber members. The event was a good way to assist them, she added.
“We want to include them. We want them to expose their businesses, meet other people to expand their services,” Cabán said.
Chamber President Dawson Brunswick, who’s been in his role since late March – said while interviewing for the position, he learned of the chamber’s strong connection to the Hispanic community.
“That’s because of the relationships that the chamber has built,” Brunswick said. “Over the past several years the chamber has really focused on how we can build our diversity efforts.”
Brunswick said one example has been the Diversity & Inclusion Summit – this year's event held in June was a collaborative effort between Nebraska Public Power District, Central Community College and the chamber. The summit saw a great turnout, he added.
The networking breakfast isn't the only event the chamber will have to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The chamber will hold the Nebraska Hispanic-Latino Youth Summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Central Community College-Columbus North Education Center, 4500 63rd St. The event is sponsored in part by the Latino American Commission.
The summit allows Hispanic and Latino high school students the chance to learn how to graduate with career or college preparation. It also gives the high schoolers knowledge about post-secondary experiences.
Cabán said she’s looking forward to having the event back in person this year after it was held virtually in 2020. Twenty-four vendors will be on hand to provide students insight into their future.
“It’s just to give them that encouragement to be agents of change in their communities because we know that even though the Hispanic representation is almost in every sector of the workforce, we still need to provide those resources,” Cabán said. “So young students can feel that it’s important that they are out there.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.