WATCH NOW: Chamber holds networking breakfast, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

A year-and-a-half after the last Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast was held, the event was back in full swing this week.

The chamber and Centro Hispano hosted the bi-weekly networking breakfast Thursday at the chamber office, 753 33rd Ave. The meeting – sponsored by the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - was also held in conjunction to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“It’s a time to celebrate a lot of the richness and the culture that’s very vibrant in our community,” Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. “So we take the opportunity to celebrate today through the breakfast.”

The networking event was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting began around five years ago but has grown during the last few years, Perez said. As such, around 40 attendees filled the chamber's meeting room.