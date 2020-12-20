WATCH NOW: CHANGING HANDS: Jones to take over J. Patrick’s first of the year

After starting J. Patrick's men's clothing store in Schuyler almost 40 years ago, Patrick Feehan is preparing to hand the business over to a younger generation.
Store Manager Steven Jones, 26, is taking the reins. Jones, who lives in Columbus, has worked at J. Patrick's for approximately seven years.
"When I first started, it was just kind of putting away tuxes for the weekend and cleaning some shoes and stuff like that. And then, after a few years, I was on the sales floor and after a few years I was managing," Jones said.
Although Feehan, 70, is handing over ownership, he said he plans to stay on and help with the business.
With his daughter graduating high school at the end of the current school year, Feehan said he wants to be free to do what he likes.
"We've probably been planning it for at least the last three years," Jones said. "He's been wanting to retire for a while now."
Jones will officially take things over on Jan. 1. He said customers shouldn't notice much of a change in the way things are done.
The business mainly deals in rentals but also sells suits and men's dress clothing.
"Rental tuxedos is probably the main part of our business. Doing tuxes for prom and for weddings and quinceañeras," Jones said. "We also do fittings, we sell suits, we sell men's dress clothes, things like that."
J. Patrick's, 2520 13th St., is also a pick-up and drop-off location for Quality Dry Cleaners in Norfolk.
The business has changed over the years, though.
It started as a men's clothing store in Schuyler but, after business began to dry up there, Feehan moved the operation to Columbus in 1990 and got into tuxedo rentals.
"I also had an engraving business I had started while I was in Schuyler. So we got rid of the men's clothing and concentrated on tuxedos and awards and engraving," Feehan said.
Feehan said he planned to do tuxedo rentals just to get through the first few years after moving to Columbus, but the business for it began to grow.
"We started buying our own inventory," Feehan said. "And the tuxedo business for most of the years outperformed the awards business."
Feehan said he sold the awards business about five years ago and stuck with the tuxes.
More and more people began asking about buying suits so J. Patrick's began stocking them again along with shirts and ties and shoes.
"I kind of started doing clothing and tuxedos and went to awards and then, full circle, came back," Feehan said.
Some styles have come and gone, though since Feehan started J. Patrick's in the 1980s — baby blue tuxes with ruffles giving way to trim grey and navy suits.
But that's to be expected throughout a 40-year career like Feehan's.
"They're some big shoes to fill, but I'm excited about it," Jones said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
