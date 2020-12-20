WATCH NOW: CHANGING HANDS: Jones to take over J. Patrick’s first of the year

After starting J. Patrick's men's clothing store in Schuyler almost 40 years ago, Patrick Feehan is preparing to hand the business over to a younger generation.

Store Manager Steven Jones, 26, is taking the reins. Jones, who lives in Columbus, has worked at J. Patrick's for approximately seven years.

"When I first started, it was just kind of putting away tuxes for the weekend and cleaning some shoes and stuff like that. And then, after a few years, I was on the sales floor and after a few years I was managing," Jones said.

Although Feehan, 70, is handing over ownership, he said he plans to stay on and help with the business.

With his daughter graduating high school at the end of the current school year, Feehan said he wants to be free to do what he likes.

"We've probably been planning it for at least the last three years," Jones said. "He's been wanting to retire for a while now."

Jones will officially take things over on Jan. 1. He said customers shouldn't notice much of a change in the way things are done.

The business mainly deals in rentals but also sells suits and men's dress clothing.