WATCH NOW: Changing landscapes bring new plant and animal species

We were inventorying in western Nebraska this past week and had the opportunity to work in some pasture areas not farmed and only grazed over the last several decades and were able to see some interesting changes in the landscape as climate and ineffective rotational grazing come into play.
The expansion of smooth brome headlines the list as it does provide ground cover, and early cool season forage for livestock and some wildlife can make for good hay, but the plant is aggressive and will wipe out many native species that were here for hundreds of years. Some native species were observed but only in small fragmented areas like it is in many parts of the state now.
The vegetation in Nebraska has undergone considerable change since the pioneers first began settling here in the 1800s. Probably the three most significant changes are loss of many native prairies to agriculture, the introduction of trees in urban areas where once there were few, and the growth of woody vegetation in eastern Nebraska’s gullies and draws draining into the water courses across the state. The encroachment of woody plants is fairly new to Nebraska, and changes have come with it. In my opinion, not all bad, but the need for management attention should be there.
As if we don’t have enough to worry about; climate impacts and changes, non-intentional pollution (story for another day), land use and habitat alterations, overgrazing combined with a global connection with people between continents, we now have plants and animals from other countries and continents making their way into our landscape right here in Platte County, Nebraska. People, who care about these newcomers, call these new residents “invasive species”.
Common invasive species in the news we hear about are Phragmites, purple loosestrife, collared doves, feral pigs, a host of insects (wasps, ants, etc.) along with many things you would never think of. Many are terrestrial, many are not and the list is growing. Aquatic invasive plants include algae, floating plants, submersed plants, and emergent plants. Aquatic invasive animals include insects, fish, reptiles, mollusks, crustaceans, and amphibians. Other aquatic invasive organisms include pathogens (disease-causing organisms), such as molds, fungi, bacteria, and viruses.
With different plants coming into Nebraska, so many different animal species are coming to and natural resource managers are also very concerned about those as well. Invasive aquatic nuisance species occur in our country’s aquatic habitats including lakes, streams, rivers, estuaries, wetlands of all types and marine environments. Their presence can be far reaching. These species can threaten the diversity or abundance of native species, the ecological stability of infested waters, and the commercial, agricultural, aqua-cultural or recreational activities that are dependent on such waters.
A good example, are the various Asian carp species now proliferating our states waters. As a young lad spending lots of time on the Platte and Loup rivers I remember spearing carp in late July and August and primarily focusing on the common carp, Cyprinus carpio and maybe some river carpsuckers, Carpoides carpio and seeing lots of them. Today, it is not unusual to see hundreds of silver, bigheaded and black carp on an outing to the lowering water levels in our local rivers. Compliments of China and Asia at no extra charge, or is it? These new species are displacing native fish species at an alarming rate, and little data exists about what the net result may be.
My ancestors and their river loving friends kept track of the northern pike (and catfish of course) they would catch in the Platte River. One of my most prized possessions is a well-kept wildlife journal they religiously documented their fish and wildlife exploits.
In 1917 they recorded catching 80 pike out of the Platte River with similar numbers through 1931 with 97 recorded for that year. Then from 1932 through 1955 only 27 pike were recorded in the entire time period with most years catching none or very low numbers. Species do change in time and the reasons are many. Paying attention to fish community assemblages is very important in understanding changes in our watersheds.
The Nebraska Invasive Species Council (NISC) was formed in 2012 by the Nebraska Legislature to serve as an advisory council for state invasive species policy and to coordinate management and research efforts across the state focused on preventing, detecting and managing invasive species. Other states are doing it as well and there is growing interest on local species everywhere. The Nebraska Invasive Species Program coordinates the council and provides outreach, management and research information to the public and stakeholders. As with so many conservation programs, funding is limited and many questions about the impact from these species remain unanswered.
In earlier articles I have referred to the evidence of a decline in biodiversity all around us. In nature, those species most adapted will continue to persist, especially with man’s ability to alter the landscape and create conduits for their invasion.
Our homage and responsibility to God and country should be appreciated and shared this 4th of July, but so to should our awareness and effort be in protecting and effectively managing our changing landscapes, in spite of greed and ignorance running at a rapid rate. As for this weekend, enjoy family and friends, and know we live in the greatest Nation on earth.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.