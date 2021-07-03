WATCH NOW: Changing landscapes bring new plant and animal species

We were inventorying in western Nebraska this past week and had the opportunity to work in some pasture areas not farmed and only grazed over the last several decades and were able to see some interesting changes in the landscape as climate and ineffective rotational grazing come into play.

The expansion of smooth brome headlines the list as it does provide ground cover, and early cool season forage for livestock and some wildlife can make for good hay, but the plant is aggressive and will wipe out many native species that were here for hundreds of years. Some native species were observed but only in small fragmented areas like it is in many parts of the state now.

The vegetation in Nebraska has undergone considerable change since the pioneers first began settling here in the 1800s. Probably the three most significant changes are loss of many native prairies to agriculture, the introduction of trees in urban areas where once there were few, and the growth of woody vegetation in eastern Nebraska’s gullies and draws draining into the water courses across the state. The encroachment of woody plants is fairly new to Nebraska, and changes have come with it. In my opinion, not all bad, but the need for management attention should be there.