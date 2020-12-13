WATCH NOW: Christmas light recycling program taking place through December

Village of Duncan Chairman Jeff Oppliger said the village put out a message on Dec. 2 about the Christmas lights recycling program.

“We put the message out to all of our residents on our notification system, so I would say we’re probably going to get good feedback on that,” Oppliger said.

He added that the village’s clerk puts a lot of effort into the village’s website, so it’s often utilized to spread the word about community programs. Also, he said, they try to keep the Duncan community clean.

“We’re all for recycling, any opportunity we get,” Oppliger said. “We have a fiber dumpster that we give our residents access to, and so recycling is something that’s important to us.”

The program runs until Dec. 31, and then the old lights will be sent to Scrap Central Inc. at its Lincoln or Omaha locations for recycling.

“That’s kind of an annual campaign where they raise funds for different organizations… (the lights will) all be recycled down because of the metals on the inside of the wires,” Oceguera said.