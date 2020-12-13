WATCH NOW: Christmas light recycling program taking place through December

Residents with Christmas lights that no longer work have a new option for disposal this holiday season.
Keep Columbus Beautiful has multiple spots around Platte County at which people can drop off old lights to be recycled.
“It’s a brand new project we’re doing this year,” said Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. “People can bring in their old Christmas lights that don’t work anymore. Mainly (we want) the strands; we don’t really want the wreaths or the pre-lit trees because we’re doing it at several locations and just can’t have trees everywhere.”
Strands that are not fully burnt out but also not fully lit will also be accepted, she added.
Locations for the program are Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., east of the gas station in the white City of Columbus truck; the Village of Duncan office, 906 8th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Platte Center post office, 221 3rd St., from noon to 4 p.m.; City of Humphrey office, 403 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and in Monroe at 122 Gerrard Ave.
Lights can be dropped off at any time at the Columbus and Monroe locations.
“We tried to reach out to most of Platte County. We didn’t hear back from a few people, so just kind of had to keep the ball rolling,” Oceguera said.
Village of Duncan Chairman Jeff Oppliger said the village put out a message on Dec. 2 about the Christmas lights recycling program.
“We put the message out to all of our residents on our notification system, so I would say we’re probably going to get good feedback on that,” Oppliger said.
He added that the village’s clerk puts a lot of effort into the village’s website, so it’s often utilized to spread the word about community programs. Also, he said, they try to keep the Duncan community clean.
“We’re all for recycling, any opportunity we get,” Oppliger said. “We have a fiber dumpster that we give our residents access to, and so recycling is something that’s important to us.”
The program runs until Dec. 31, and then the old lights will be sent to Scrap Central Inc. at its Lincoln or Omaha locations for recycling.
“That’s kind of an annual campaign where they raise funds for different organizations… (the lights will) all be recycled down because of the metals on the inside of the wires,” Oceguera said.
The business hosts a holiday light drive in which money collected from recycling will go towards one of three Lincoln-area causes: half to the Eastridge Elementary PTO, 25% to Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm and the remaining 25% to the Science Focus Program.
“We don’t know what to expect as far as turnout,” Oceguera said. “We just figured it’d be something different to do and, like I said, it’s going to a good cause… Lincoln and Omaha have been doing it for a couple of years and they really compete with each other.”
Oceguera said she’s heard of some people burning Christmas lights but encourages Platte County residents to take advantage of the program.
“It is the holiday season so there’s not a whole lot to do with them other than throw them in the trash,” she said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
