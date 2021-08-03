WATCH NOW: CHS band camp underway as students prepare for busy season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They say, ‘Yes, I want to do this. I’m going to work hard to be able to do it,’” Peabody said. “Because we know anything worthwhile takes effort. So they are willing to be in a lot of effort.”

Meanwhile, 93 students are taking part in band camp, Peabody said. This number is a little below average, the band director said. He attributed the dip due to COVID-19. He couldn’t recruit for band in spring 2020 because the school went to remote learning for the rest of the year.

He said about 20 of the current members will go into cadet band, which is a smaller version of marching band. Then about 30 will perform in concert band, Peabody said.

Although there is a lot of work that comes in perfecting their craft, Urkoski said the band members have created a supportive environment. The students' “smiling faces” and watching the show take shape over time are just a few bonuses to being part of the group, he added.

“I like to see it progress from nothing into that awesome (show),” Urkoski said. “… It’s great motivation. If we keep working, we can get to that.”

Costello joked that some mornings it can be difficult to come early practice, but stressed the group has formed an unspeakable bond.