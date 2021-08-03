WATCH NOW: CHS band camp underway as students prepare for busy season

For Columbus High School drum majors Lena Costello and Brandon Urkoski, this year’s band camp versus last year’s version are miles apart.
In 2020, the band members were socially distancing and wearing masks due to COVID-19. They also didn’t participate in any fun group activities or games, Costello said.
But this year’s camp – which began July 26 and ends Aug. 4 at CHS – is back to basics. Costello said the students can sit next to one another, interact and “talk and connect.”
“It’s been quite the adventure,” Costello said. “… We’ve really tried to bring back the fun to band camp and keep the energy and motivation going because the more energy and motivation that they have the more things that we get accomplished.”
This is the second time Costello and Urkoski are drum majors as they held that title last year as well.
The students put in a lot to get ready for the upcoming season, CHS Band Director Jeff Peabody said. They spend not only every morning for two weeks in the summer to prepare but, in the fall, the band members also have 6:45 a.m. practice.
“These kids are fantastic,” Peabody said. “They volunteer to be a part of this group.”
He added the students’ willingness to practice that intently speaks volumes to their character.
“They say, ‘Yes, I want to do this. I’m going to work hard to be able to do it,’” Peabody said. “Because we know anything worthwhile takes effort. So they are willing to be in a lot of effort.”
Meanwhile, 93 students are taking part in band camp, Peabody said. This number is a little below average, the band director said. He attributed the dip due to COVID-19. He couldn’t recruit for band in spring 2020 because the school went to remote learning for the rest of the year.
He said about 20 of the current members will go into cadet band, which is a smaller version of marching band. Then about 30 will perform in concert band, Peabody said.
Although there is a lot of work that comes in perfecting their craft, Urkoski said the band members have created a supportive environment. The students' “smiling faces” and watching the show take shape over time are just a few bonuses to being part of the group, he added.
“I like to see it progress from nothing into that awesome (show),” Urkoski said. “… It’s great motivation. If we keep working, we can get to that.”
Costello joked that some mornings it can be difficult to come early practice, but stressed the group has formed an unspeakable bond.
“You make friendships that you will have for years,” Costello said. “It’s so fun to work with some of your favorite people every single morning.”
Costello and Urkoski said the band camp has been an enjoyable experience.
“I know a lot of us are really excited to get back into it,” Urkoski said. “The energy has been really up there.”
These practices culminate in the band performing at the halftime of the Discoverers’ first home football game on Sept. 9. The group will then participate on Sept. 25 in the Columbus Marching Band Festival.
Later this year, the marching band will battle it out at competitions in Kearney, Vermillion and Yankton, South Dakota, and Orange City, Iowa.
