WATCH NOW: CHS senior planning blanket drive

Regan DeBower, a senior at Columbus High School, said she plans to hold a blanket drive for the Center for Survivors in the next few weeks.
DeBower has been involved with the Center for Survivors through its Revolution group, a dating violence advocacy program which trains Columbus teens on how to spread awareness, among other things.
“I knew I wanted to do a drive that would benefit the Center, so I basically just asked what they were in need of and went off that,” DeBower said. “(Working with the CFS) is one of my top priorities out of all my activities because I think … this one affects the most people in our community.”
She plans to hold the drive in the next two to three weeks and said she wants to get it done before Christmas because there are a million drives that take place around the holidays.
From working with Center for Survivors, DeBower, who is a member of her school's National Honors Society and a cheerleader, said she has had students come to her with concerning situations.
“And I know it works out in the end with them because a lot of the stuff I’ve dealt with when they come to me, they come to me again later and say thank you for your advice I got the situation figured out and I’m doing better now,” DeBower said, smiling from the head of a conference room table Tuesday. “That makes me feel really good, like I helped them.”
Part of it involves empowering someone to say ‘You’re right, that’s not good, that is a good time to break up with someone’, said Center for Survivors Services Director Abbie Tessendorf, seated adjacent to DeBower.
Tessendorf knows DeBower because Tessendorf works with Revolution.
“She has a sense of empathy about her that I think is unusual for her age,” Tessendorf said, resting her chin on her hands. “She feels other people’s pain.”
The blankets for DeBower’s drive are important because when children and teenagers are going through trauma, sometimes they have a hard time verbalizing it, according to Tessendorf.
“There’s something about touching something soft, that tactile relief,” she added. “There’s something nurturing about that that provides an instant comfort.”
It’s a practical project, Tessendorf noted, adding that people can drop blankets off at the Center for Survivors. DeBower will be coming out soon with flyers and social media posts, she said.
Despite the successes DeBower has seen, she said it can be challenging, especially when people don’t see a problem.
“I also struggle because I think I can fix everything, but sometimes it’s not my place to fix everything,” she said.
Another challenge is to put her emotions aside.
“When someone comes to you and tells you the situation they’re in, you want to just be ‘Oh my gosh, I’m sorry’ and then get sad about it, but you can’t let it weigh on you,” DeBower said. “You have to focus on helping them. I’m proud of myself for being able to put my feelings aside and focus on other’s needs.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
