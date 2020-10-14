WATCH NOW: CHS senior planning blanket drive

Regan DeBower, a senior at Columbus High School, said she plans to hold a blanket drive for the Center for Survivors in the next few weeks.

DeBower has been involved with the Center for Survivors through its Revolution group, a dating violence advocacy program which trains Columbus teens on how to spread awareness, among other things.

“I knew I wanted to do a drive that would benefit the Center, so I basically just asked what they were in need of and went off that,” DeBower said. “(Working with the CFS) is one of my top priorities out of all my activities because I think … this one affects the most people in our community.”

She plans to hold the drive in the next two to three weeks and said she wants to get it done before Christmas because there are a million drives that take place around the holidays.

From working with Center for Survivors, DeBower, who is a member of her school's National Honors Society and a cheerleader, said she has had students come to her with concerning situations.