WATCH NOW: CHS seniors reflect on socially-distanced year

Benjamin Janssen, another CHS senior, is a member of the student council. He has participated in numerous discussions this year about whether to hold certain events or how to make them "COVID-safe" for his fellow students.

Representing the interests of all his classmates is a responsibility Janssen takes seriously.

"We have to get a feel for what everyone else would like to see, not just what the student council thinks would be a good idea," Janssen said.

Jarecke, meanwhile, is heavily involved in CHS's choir program. She said it has been particularly difficult to hear about the travel opportunities her younger classmates will get to enjoy that she has missed.

Jarecke said she has relied heavily on her mom for support.

"She really is my rock," Jarecke said.

As a singer, Jarecke said many of the regular events and competitions have been canceled or indefinitely postponed. She said there have only been two choir concerts so far this year, and even those were strange.