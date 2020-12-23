WATCH NOW: CHS seniors reflect on socially-distanced year

So far, it's been a year of adjusted expectations for Columbus High School seniors.
"It's not how I pictured my senior year," CHS senior Natalie Jarecke said. "Having to be more spaced out from my classmates, it's weird because it seems like I don't get to talk to them as much, even though we're still in the same classroom."
Fellow student Colin Flyr echoed that sentiment when talking about his expectations for his last year of high school.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to wear masks throughout the school day," Flyr said.
Students are allowed to take their masks off to eat during lunch, but they sit spaced out, three to a table in the gymnasium.
"We have to sit at the same table with the same people," Flyr said.
But they were, he later added, at least allowed to choose their lunch partners at the beginning of the year.
That compromise embodies the theme of the year for so many: Making sacrifices for the sake of public health while working to maintain some sense of normalcy.
Benjamin Janssen, another CHS senior, is a member of the student council. He has participated in numerous discussions this year about whether to hold certain events or how to make them "COVID-safe" for his fellow students.
Representing the interests of all his classmates is a responsibility Janssen takes seriously.
"We have to get a feel for what everyone else would like to see, not just what the student council thinks would be a good idea," Janssen said.
Jarecke, meanwhile, is heavily involved in CHS's choir program. She said it has been particularly difficult to hear about the travel opportunities her younger classmates will get to enjoy that she has missed.
Jarecke said she has relied heavily on her mom for support.
"She really is my rock," Jarecke said.
As a singer, Jarecke said many of the regular events and competitions have been canceled or indefinitely postponed. She said there have only been two choir concerts so far this year, and even those were strange.
"It was so weird seeing the audience be so small. It felt like a small audience when it's usually packed. With the spacing out, it's just weird," she said.
It's particularly frustrating, Jarecke said, because sports have mostly still been able to carry on with competitions and events.
She understands the science behind it, that singing produces more respiratory particles and spreads them farther, but that doesn’t eliminate the sense of loss.
Still, not even sports have been spared from the virus' impact. Flyr, a tennis player, said his season looked very different this year.
"All the other years we could hang out, talk to each other and be close. But this year, you had to spread out a little bit. We had an assigned court for all the different levels," Flyr said. "If you had a friend on JV or varsity, you couldn't really hit with them that much."
Even the National Honor Society is largely confined to school grounds for its volunteer hours.
"Mainly what we do is pick up trash around the school," Flyr said.
In past years, they might go to nursing homes and sing to the residents, but that's off the table these days.
Flyr, Janssen and Jarecke all said it's been hard adjusting to the knowledge that they may have already experienced some of their "lasts" without even knowing.
"It all happened so fast and we didn't realize that was the last time we would gather in a large group or have a bunch of fans at an event or do any of those pre-COVID, normal activities," Janssen said.
They do find some comfort in knowing that they're not alone, though. Everyone is experiencing the same surreal upheaval.
“This whole year it’s felt like we were in the background of a movie,” Jarecke said.
Flyr said the school has also done an excellent job of modifying things in the face of COVID-19 to keep the year as normal as possible.
And the students do seem determined to make the best of things.
"It's a lot better than being online for my senior year," Janssen said, laughing.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.