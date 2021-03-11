WATCH NOW: Churches see increase in attendance as life inches back towards normal

“We were doing drive-in. Our numbers stayed pretty stable until we came inside,” Lassen said, adding the church moved inside in January. “Then we kind of had a little bit of a dip. But then people would still participate online, whether it be through our Zoom gatherings or listening on the radio or watching the prerecorded service.”

Lassen said residents are feeling more comfortable.

“I think people are just ready to feel some routine in their lives,” he noted. “I think that for people … they realize it’s important they return to church and it’s a part of who they are.”

He praised the congregation for its ability to adapt and said he thought some of the changes the church made during the pandemic will stay.

“I think it has required not only our church, but all churches, to evaluate all of our practices and see what really meets everyone’s needs,” Lassen said. “We’ll probably do some more outdoor worship because people enjoyed that. It was refreshing.”

COVID was a wilderness period, and it caused the church to release unnecessary things, he said. It leaves room to take hold of things that are necessary, he added.