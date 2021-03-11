WATCH NOW: Churches see increase in attendance as life inches back towards normal

Some area churches have noted increased attendance as life inches back to normal in Columbus.
At St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, the church itself can hold approximately 550, said the Rev. Michael Swanton.
“During COVID-19, we had maybe 130 people attending the bigger masses,” Swanton said. “But now that total is over 300.”
Attendance at St. Bonaventure, 1565 18th Ave., has doubled, he noted.
“That’s really wonderful,” he said. “People are feeling a little more confident with getting the shot and also our community being in the blue zone, close to green.”
Platte County is in the blue, or elevated, section of the East-Central District Health Department COVID-19 risk dial.
“People are just also kind of itching to get out and kind of get back to some normative behaviors,” he added.
Plus, right now is Lent, a period of preparation for Easter. Swanton said he thinks this could be part of the reason why residents are back to attending church.
“People want to deepen their faith commitment and really working on growing closer to the Lord,” he added.
When St. Bonaventure closed, the church did mass over video. Swanton said more joined mass online.
Another Columbus church, 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th St., started livestreaming a few months before the pandemic.
In the last few weeks, the in-person attendance at church has really gone crazy, said Worship Leader Chris Robbins.
"I think part of it is the community aspect. People want to be together," Robbins said. "Socially distanced is one thing, but being in the same room, it's different."
Another part of it is the Easter season, he added. Last year, 1C was closed from around this time last March through mid-to-late May 2020.
This year, there will be an in-person Easter service, he noted.
"I'm excited for that because last year, we had it only online and it was so weird not to see our congregation in front of us," Robbins said.
A few months ago, when COVID-19 infections went up in the area, residents attended church less often.
"That's why we had the livestream option, but we noticed that as soon as something happens, it seems like everybody's backing off again," Robbins said. "That's cool. I'd rather people be safe about it."
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 1072 21st Ave., has also seen an increase in residents coming to church, Pastor Adam Lassen said. But attendance had not been affected throughout previous dips and peaks of the pandemic, thanks to services being held outside.
“We were doing drive-in. Our numbers stayed pretty stable until we came inside,” Lassen said, adding the church moved inside in January. “Then we kind of had a little bit of a dip. But then people would still participate online, whether it be through our Zoom gatherings or listening on the radio or watching the prerecorded service.”
Lassen said residents are feeling more comfortable.
“I think people are just ready to feel some routine in their lives,” he noted. “I think that for people … they realize it’s important they return to church and it’s a part of who they are.”
He praised the congregation for its ability to adapt and said he thought some of the changes the church made during the pandemic will stay.
“I think it has required not only our church, but all churches, to evaluate all of our practices and see what really meets everyone’s needs,” Lassen said. “We’ll probably do some more outdoor worship because people enjoyed that. It was refreshing.”
COVID was a wilderness period, and it caused the church to release unnecessary things, he said. It leaves room to take hold of things that are necessary, he added.
“I don’t know what normal will look like but it will return,” Lassen said. “The church has come out of every pandemic and I have faith that the church will come out of this pandemic as well.”
At St. Bonaventure, the pandemic was also a time for evaluation.
“Our leadership looked at this as an opportunity to revamp or strengthen programs,” Swanton said, noting there were many changes. “So (there were) changes in ministry personnel, just getting more people on board for greeting, being hospitable.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.