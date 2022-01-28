WATCH NOW: City celebrates completion of steel work on community building

Excitement for the Columbus Community Building could be felt in the cold January air Thursday as the City of Columbus and Columbus Public Library staff, community members and more celebrated another milestone.

A topping out ceremony was held in which the last steel beam was installed in the community building. The beam contained autographs by various city and library staff and Columbus Library Foundation members.

“It is so exciting,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said in a speech before the steel beam was placed. “Staff has been working on this project for over three years. I remember in November 2018 (Columbus Public Library Director) Karen (Connell) and I started having round-table discussions with groups across the community. We were basically trying to listen to them and be open-minded and understand what the community would or would not support in a future project.”

Around two years later, voters approved a $10-million bond issuance for the community building. The facility will be the home of the library, a children's museum, an art gallery, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop.

All of the project -- except the City Hall part -- is funded by the aforementioned bond issuance which is covered by an existing half-percent sales tax. The city hall portion is funded from the city's general fund revenue.

The construction of the facility – which is being built by Boyd Jones Construction – originally broke ground in August.

With the community building being a significant project, Connell said ceremonies like the one Thursday are a chance for folks to celebrate the progress.

“We just want to celebrate whenever we can,” she said.

Connell said she’s also been thrilled to see the facility take shape.

“With the scope of the building, you don’t realize on paper when you’re looking at floor plans until you’re standing in front of the building how massive this structure is,” Connell said. “But that’s all the more exciting. They’ll know there’s a lot of spaces within the building that will be just for the public.”

As noted by multiple city staff, the project is on budget and on schedule to be completed by spring 2023.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he’s amazed that the building's progress.

“I think it’s amazing that it’s come this far this quickly,” Bulkley said. “It’s just another milestone on how this is evolving to become that cornerstone of our downtown area. I think everyone is excited about the progress that it makes. I don’t know what the next one will be but we’ll probably have a ceremony similar to this at some point to just mark another occasion.”

Vasicek said it’s somewhat unreal that the facility was an empty lot not that long ago. To that point, anyone standing next to the building would have to crane their neck to see the very top.

“It’s hard that in just five short months, we’ve had over a million pounds of steel delivered to this site on over 22 semi loads,” Vasicek said. “In just nine weeks, Boyd Jones and their team of subcontractors all put this together. It’s pretty amazing and we’re excited about it.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

