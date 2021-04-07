WATCH NOW: City Council gets a look at design for upcoming Community Building Project

The library and the children’s museum extend to the second floor. The Columbus Area Arts Council is also on the second floor. There is a space for programming, as well as an area for taller exhibits from the children’s museum.

Plans show the third level containing the community room, council chambers and City Hall, which prompted concern from Schilling about access.

“To me, that doesn’t seem like it’d be very accessible,” Schilling said. “Right now … we’re ground level. I’m hung up on that.”

The goal, Smith explained, was to accentuate the views toward Frankfort Square and make it a “destination spot for the building."

Smith added there will be an elevator and staircase.

There are also planned overhangs, which will be able to be utilized for outdoor learning or just outdoor space, Bacon said.

Now, BVH Architecture is producing the drawings that will allow them to get the estimate for the foundation and primary steel, Smith said.

“We’re getting the bones together. That will be going out to bid, here in mid-May. It’s happening pretty fast,” Smith said.

The interior still has to be designed as well, Bacon said.