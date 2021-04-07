WATCH NOW: City Council gets a look at design for upcoming Community Building Project

BVH Architecture presented its glass-and-brick vision of the Community Building Project, which the firm looks to connect to downtown Columbus.
During the Columbus City Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, council members asked questions and Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling voiced his concerns. But by the end, Schilling was not as concerned about the direction of the design,
“(We’re) really looking at how we can … bring some activity, bring some life,” Architect Matt Smith, senior associate at BVH Architecture, said. “Really create a hub for the community downtown here.”
Architect Mark Bacon, principal at BVH Architecture, later added the group wants to be conscious about the percentage of glass used in the structure because of energy codes and potential utility issues. The goal is to get people to stay in a space, he said, which means access to views, natural light and power for their devices.
BVH Architecture has offices in multiple cities - Denver, Lincoln and Omaha, according to its website.
“We live in a beautiful state that has infinite horizon and an infinite sky,” Bacon said. “…We want to be able to have good views in and out of the building and not make it a dungeon.”
City officials gazed at different television screens as Bacon and Smith flipped through the floor plan and the exterior, explaining their desire to make a safe building that fits in downtown and would stand the test of time.
“Does it look current today and does it look current 10 years from now?” Bacon asked. “All that’s really important so that you don’t have a building that becomes dated quite quickly.”
The security measures include trees, so, for example, those who don’t put their car in park don’t drive through the building, as well as independent bathrooms.
Columbus Area Children's Museum Board of Directors President Tim Kacena said he was really excited about the opportunity to bring an area for families to gather downtown. The museum is 10,500-square-foot, Smith said. About 8,000 square feet comprise the first floor.
"It's going to be a beautiful building, too," Kacena said. "I can't believe it's going to be in Columbus."
There will also be a playground on the site itself.
The first level floor plan shows the library on the left, an area for a coffee business, water utility offices and the children’s museum on the right. Along the alley on the north side, plans show a service lane to drop off water bills and books, as well as pick up for books and the coffee shop.
“This is not a City-run coffee shop,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “We’re not getting in the coffee business.”
It will be put out for a lease, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
The library and the children’s museum extend to the second floor. The Columbus Area Arts Council is also on the second floor. There is a space for programming, as well as an area for taller exhibits from the children’s museum.
Plans show the third level containing the community room, council chambers and City Hall, which prompted concern from Schilling about access.
“To me, that doesn’t seem like it’d be very accessible,” Schilling said. “Right now … we’re ground level. I’m hung up on that.”
The goal, Smith explained, was to accentuate the views toward Frankfort Square and make it a “destination spot for the building."
Smith added there will be an elevator and staircase.
There are also planned overhangs, which will be able to be utilized for outdoor learning or just outdoor space, Bacon said.
Now, BVH Architecture is producing the drawings that will allow them to get the estimate for the foundation and primary steel, Smith said.
“We’re getting the bones together. That will be going out to bid, here in mid-May. It’s happening pretty fast,” Smith said.
The interior still has to be designed as well, Bacon said.
One of the remaining items on the to-do list is to select a brick. Ward 4 Council Member John Lohr said the brick color was a highly-debated decision during the Columbus Community Hospital project.
Ward 2 Council Member Dennis Kresha asked about electrical or gas for heating, and Smith said the answer was gas. He said the group was trying to be cost-efficient.
The plan is for the building to open in Spring 2023, Bacon said.
“This will become all construction,” Bulkley said of the site, adding that the public parking lot will be closed beginning Monday, April 12.
Toward the end of the meeting, Schilling weighed in again.
“I’m feeling better about the City Hall being upstairs, on the third floor,” he said.
