WATCH NOW: City denies zoning request but admits affordable housing is problem

There was a mix of happiness and disappointment among residents following this week's Columbus City Council meeting.
The City Council voted at its regular meeting Monday to keep a lot on the west side of town zoned as B-2, commercial, satisfying business owners and surrounding residents and disappointing a couple and their supporters who hoped to bring more affordable housing to Columbus by moving four houses to that area.
The Council voted 5-1 with all but City Council President Charlie Bahr voting to deny the zoning request. There were two absences, John Lohr and Beth Augustine-Schulte.
Adam Osborn and Taresa Kratochvil, whose businesses are near the lot, want to preserve the commercial district. Osborn previously said the affordable housing should go somewhere else. Osborn said after the meeting that he was happy the City’s interests aligned with his.
Matt and Katy Allsman, who had petitioned for the rezoning, said they were disappointed with the decision but that it was a win to bring the issue of affordable housing to the table.
Most of the people in attendance left after the vote on rezoning and were not there for the part of the meeting where council members may speak. Mayor Jim Bulkley took the floor.
“I think it was very evident this evening the comments made about affordable housing in Columbus and I think without question we all know there is a need,” he said. "It’s a shame this particular project wasn’t able to find a way to come together.”
He said he hoped it doesn’t stymie things like this in the future.
They are trying to address it, he added, but it’s difficult.
“It’s a difficult end to work towards,” Bulkley said.
The hearing began with those speaking against the rezoning. Jacqueline Tessendorf was there representing a couple of the commercial businesses nearby. She said they were all asking the City to deny the application.
“You as a City have spent a lot of time coming up with a plan of where the commercial, the residential and all of the flow of the City of Columbus, what it should look like when you come into town, especially as the City has moved things toward the northwest with the beautiful new fire station that’s put up there,” she said. “Also the commercial district should I think with that move of the fire district should continue to grow in that direction.”
She said it makes sense to stick with the plan. She said the Council has spent a lot of time planning the streetscaping that’s going to occur in 2021 with the resurfacing of Highway 30 and to allow some different spots on corridors and suggested the Council consider that not necessarily following their plan or a good approach to zoning.
“The businesses that are there are concerned when you drive out there and look at it, there are houses back behind it but those are very well thought out. There’s restricted covenants. It’s a beautiful area,” Tessendorf said. “And it makes sense to have those houses there in commercial towards highway. They are concerned those business commercial values may decline if there’s residential around them.”
Osborn said businesses can work off each other generating business of each other’s foot traffic.
“I think it would be a shame to not carefully develop a large road frontage parcels in this town, missing out on a future commercial establishment or the opportunities that would entail with that,” Osborn said. “I feel that a development of this nature could diminish the future visions I have for my B-2 lot across the street.”
Taresa Kratochvil, one of the owners of the accounting firm Kuhlman and Kratochvil, said she has been an owner for 13 years. She said many of their clients are farmers and they liked being across from the U.S. Farm Services Agency.
“We have common clients. We also have clients that bring their trucks and trailers as well in and they park along side of that road for both the other business and us, so I think that might be a hindrance with residential there as well,” Kratochvil said.
She said they invested in Columbus again recently by completing an addition to the building and if it turns residential they are going to be on that corner surrounded almost on all sides by residential.
“I don’t plan on selling, I want to be in business here in Columbus for a long time. We were in David City before this and we said, 'Hey, Columbus is a good town. It’s good for business, we have good relationships with a lot of the business owners and the bankers and the attorneys in town,” she said. “We are trying to grow our business and so we would appreciate it if you voted against rezoning.”
There were also those who advocated for the City Council to approve the rezoning request.
Clark Grant, on behalf of the Allsmans, said that in his 30-plus years of doing zonings and rezonings he has never encountered a situation where has found it difficult to go from a less-restrictive to more-restrictive zone. Ordinarily the zoning issue is the opposite, he said.
He explained there were three ways they could have done the rezoning. They could have requested R-1, single family residential, which they did. They could have requested UC, urban commercial, which would allow R-1. Or they could have requested a special use permit.
“It’s not spot zoning,” Grant said. “It’s zoning that’s permitted under the code whether it be a special use permit or just simply asking for R-1.”
Grant also mentioned a Planning Commission meeting held last week.
“There were three members absent. When it came time for them to vote on this matter nobody wanted to come forward and even (to) make a motion one way or the other. The Planning Commission had to ask for direction from legal counsel as to what to do,” he said.
Council Member Richard “Rich” Jablonski (Ward 3) responded to Grant’s discussion of the planning commission.
“You mentioned that there was lack of members at the Planning Commission. We are short two members here. Is that going to be an issue for you?” Jablonski said.
Grant said it was not an issue but that he was trying to bring them up to speed.
“But I mean to the public -- the public is listening and hearing that you thought that might have been a problem,” Jablonski said. “Because they were short members at that commission and the decision could have been different.”
The Allsmans got up and Katy said there are plenty of properties already in the area that deal with train noise, but so does anyone who lives along 12th Street, since Columbus has a train track going through the center.
They said the houses will bring in foot traffic. The couple also showed a presentation of before and after photos of houses they have flipped.
“I was a single mom for a long time before I married my husband. We lived in apartments. We had landlords. My kids couldn’t paint their rooms,” Katy said.
Colleen Bray said she has been in real estate for 40-plus years and said the argument that a business will be hindered by residences doesn’t hold up very well.
Jablonski asked her why she wasn’t at the Planning Commission meeting and Bray said she thought it would be held virtually as before.
“I would hate the fact that you guys would deny it because somebody didn’t have the guts to stand up and say, 'Let’s move forward with this project,'” she said. “They didn’t know what to do so they took the easy way out. You can blame me for part of that.”
Other supporters mentioned they have kids and have had trouble finding affordable homes. Two of them, including Katy Allsmans’ sister, said they live in the homes the Allsmans have flipped.
“It’s a shame we had to move outside of town to find a house in our range," she said.
Following the hearing's conclusion, City Council members did not converse among themselves and quickly voted.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.