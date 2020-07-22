WATCH NOW: City denies zoning request but admits affordable housing is problem

Osborn said businesses can work off each other generating business of each other’s foot traffic.

“I think it would be a shame to not carefully develop a large road frontage parcels in this town, missing out on a future commercial establishment or the opportunities that would entail with that,” Osborn said. “I feel that a development of this nature could diminish the future visions I have for my B-2 lot across the street.”

Taresa Kratochvil, one of the owners of the accounting firm Kuhlman and Kratochvil, said she has been an owner for 13 years. She said many of their clients are farmers and they liked being across from the U.S. Farm Services Agency.

“We have common clients. We also have clients that bring their trucks and trailers as well in and they park along side of that road for both the other business and us, so I think that might be a hindrance with residential there as well,” Kratochvil said.

She said they invested in Columbus again recently by completing an addition to the building and if it turns residential they are going to be on that corner surrounded almost on all sides by residential.