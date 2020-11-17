WATCH NOW: City Hall access limited, mayor calls for mask requirements

Columbus residents will have limited access to City Hall due to the large number of staff members who have COVID-19 or are quarantining because of a potential exposure, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

Vasicek, who was reached while she was working from home Monday, is also quarantining just as a precaution. A news release said that visitors must call the phone number posted on the door of City Hall, 2424 14th St., and be pre-screened.

"We’re just trying to be as cautious as we can,” Vasicek said. “We have to have at least a minimum number of staff to be able to maintain our operations so … we’re just taking our precautions we can take.”

The move is until further notice. Vasicek noted there is no spread within City Hall because staff wear masks and take other precautions.

Mayor Jim Bulkley on Monday said at this point, everyone in Columbus knows someone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulkley called for Gov. Pete Ricketts to institute a mask mandate, something Ricketts has reiterated he will not do.

Bulkley said the City is unable to pass a mask mandate due to a state statute, but if he was able to, he would propose one.