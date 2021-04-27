WATCH NOW: City leaders debate TIF

The properties for many development projects in Columbus saw their valuations increase, including Hobby Lobby, Slumberland and the Ramada, according to a City of Columbus amended Tax Increment Financing report.
For example, the Hobby Lobby's base valuation was $1,089,785, according to the report; the business's 2020 valuation is $2,717,750. The project was approved in 2014, with bonds scheduled to be paid off in 2029.
The way TIF works is a TIF property’s base value is recorded. For example, in a base year, the district could be valued at $1 million. If redevelopment efforts are successful, property values would rise and so would property taxes.
In this TIF scenario, the property taxes up to $1 million still goes to taxing entities, and the extra property taxes pay bonds for the redevelopment project.
“Only the property tax increase associated with that increase because of the project can go towards TIF,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said, last Thursday. “(One) cannot use Tax Increment Financing unless their project would not be able to be funded without it.”
To date, 19 projects have been partially financed through TIF, according to the report, with five approved last year.
The total estimated costs for all 19 projects are over $151 million. This is the total investment, not an indication of the amount of TIF.
The five approved last year are EKEA, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Starbucks, Nelnet's Call Center and Ace Oversize Storage.
“One of them was for housing. Three of them were at the old Walmart redevelopment and one was the Ace Oversize Storage project,” Vasicek said, at the April 19 Columbus City Council meeting.
As of right now, 25% of Columbus has been designated as blighted. It’s below the limit allowed by state statute, Vasicek told The Telegram on April 22.
The original report was amended after the City Council debate on April 19 about TIF and transparency.
The annual report is required by a legislative bill, Vasicek said at the Council meeting. It will be filed with the state.
Ward 3 Council member Rich Jablonski asked at the meeting about how much money was deferred, which was used to pay the bond.
“What is that dollar amount?” Jablonski said. “Everybody asks me that. What dollar amount of that tax can be used to go against your bond? You’re telling us the value of these properties are 'X' but you don’t tell us the tax that was taken out.”
Taxes weren’t taken away, Vasicek told The Telegram on April 22. She added the projects wouldn’t have happened without the TIF.
“It’s actually taxes created,” Vasicek said. “At the end of the day, it’s a huge benefit for taxing entities to do TIF.”
The taxes that go toward the bond is the difference between the base value of the property at the time the project started and the valuation now, Vasicek said at the meeting in response to his question.
After a TIF project is approved and constructed, the developer tells the City from now forward, the increase in property taxes goes to paying off the bonds, Vasicek said last week. That is what divided means.
The property has to be divided, Lindsley said at the meeting, and some haven’t been divided yet. If it hasn't been divided, the property taxes have not yet started going to TIF.
“When it does get divided, then that alerts the assessor that this property has been divided so the initial base gets the same tax as it always had and then the increment comes after,” Lindsley said at the meeting.
The increment is the change from the base times the levy for the property, Lindsley said.
Jablonski asked if that's a number that taxpayers should know about. The information on the difference is not required to be in the report, Vasicek noted.
“It doesn’t matter what’s required. It’s what taxpayers ask me all the time is what tax dollars are we losing to tax-increment financing. We’re not losing, they’re putting it back in the property but what is that dollar amount?” Jablonski said.
After some debate, Mayor Jim Bulkley stepped in.
“If you could go back to address Councilman Jablonski’s request, which it’s a valid request and it is good information to have,” Bulkley said.
Lindsley said she has an Excel spreadsheet with that data. Vasicek said in an April 22 interview that "we're totally fine" with providing more information and residents who want more information on TIF can ask.
“I can add another column that just shows the taxes paid,” Lindsley said, at the April 19 meeting. “We can accommodate that. But currently, I only have the six properties that have been divided.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.