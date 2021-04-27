WATCH NOW: City leaders debate TIF

“It’s actually taxes created,” Vasicek said. “At the end of the day, it’s a huge benefit for taxing entities to do TIF.”

The taxes that go toward the bond is the difference between the base value of the property at the time the project started and the valuation now, Vasicek said at the meeting in response to his question.

After a TIF project is approved and constructed, the developer tells the City from now forward, the increase in property taxes goes to paying off the bonds, Vasicek said last week. That is what divided means.

The property has to be divided, Lindsley said at the meeting, and some haven’t been divided yet. If it hasn't been divided, the property taxes have not yet started going to TIF.

“When it does get divided, then that alerts the assessor that this property has been divided so the initial base gets the same tax as it always had and then the increment comes after,” Lindsley said at the meeting.

The increment is the change from the base times the levy for the property, Lindsley said.

Jablonski asked if that's a number that taxpayers should know about. The information on the difference is not required to be in the report, Vasicek noted.