WATCH NOW: City, residents debate future of Van Berg

The City of Columbus' Committee of the Whole recommended Monday that the Van Berg Golf Course remain in use, pending review of the cost of municipal golf. The room was full, with over 20 people in attendance to hear testimony about the course.

The committee’s recommendation is just that -- a recommendation, based on an informational hearing. It is part of the process on the way to reviewing Columbus’ options.

Mayor Jim Bulkley wrote in a Telegram column last year that Columbus cannot support 27 holes of municipal golf and indicated once Quail Run Golf Course is fixed following flood damage, Van Berg would be closed.

But at the beginning of the meeting, he said no decision has been made and at the appropriate time, he will ask the City Council to review the costs of operating 27 holes of municipal golf.

“As mayor, I have an obligation to be a good steward of our tax dollars,” Bulkley said, sitting in the front of the room in a white face mask. “This includes overseeing the money spent on infrastructure, waste-water treatment, police and fire, and yes – all the amenities that our community enjoys.”