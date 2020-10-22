WATCH NOW: City, residents debate future of Van Berg

The City of Columbus' Committee of the Whole recommended Monday that the Van Berg Golf Course remain in use, pending review of the cost of municipal golf. The room was full, with over 20 people in attendance to hear testimony about the course.
The committee’s recommendation is just that -- a recommendation, based on an informational hearing. It is part of the process on the way to reviewing Columbus’ options.
Mayor Jim Bulkley wrote in a Telegram column last year that Columbus cannot support 27 holes of municipal golf and indicated once Quail Run Golf Course is fixed following flood damage, Van Berg would be closed.
But at the beginning of the meeting, he said no decision has been made and at the appropriate time, he will ask the City Council to review the costs of operating 27 holes of municipal golf.
“As mayor, I have an obligation to be a good steward of our tax dollars,” Bulkley said, sitting in the front of the room in a white face mask. “This includes overseeing the money spent on infrastructure, waste-water treatment, police and fire, and yes – all the amenities that our community enjoys.”
Golf is one of those amenities, he noted, and the City’s primary objective is to get Quail Run “whole” again.
The recommendation is to keep the course open at least until the City and the Columbus Golf Association complete a joint evaluation of Columbus municipal golf, Quail Run is back to normal again, and the Van Berg Family Golf Learning Center is established and its value to the community can be measured.
“God bless America, God bless Columbus, and let’s make Van Berg great again,” Terri Hoesly said during the meeting, to laughter.
Hoesly added that she lives near Quail Run and golfs in a senior league.
But fellow resident John Curry spoke against keeping Van Berg open at the meeting. Curry showed up with a sign reading “END GOLF WELFARE NOW” on one side and “‘MEANS’ TEST WELFARE GOLFERS!!” on the other.
“The ratio of people to holes of golf is just way out of whack with the rest of the state,” Curry said. “Other communities in Nebraska are not losing anywhere near this much money. I have no problem with Van Berg, but the rates are too low.”
The Board of Parks Commissioners last month voted to support the request to keep the course open for a period of five to 10 years. At the meeting, Ward 4 Council Member Prent Roth indicated he would not support a recommendation of five to 10 years.
The Columbus Golf Association formed last fall, partially in response to concerns about the possible closure of Van Berg. The group wants to form a learning center based on the model of the Jim Ager Memorial Golf Course in Lincoln.
“Another point on the Ager Learning Center is that, for the first time possibly ever, they’re making money this year,” said Tom Freimuth, a lawyer who helped form the CGA.
Ward 4 Council Member John Lohr later asked during the meeting if there was a breakdown of the numbers between the center and the golf course itself. Freimuth said he plans to get those details.
Ric Karlin, a living descendant of M.H. Van Berg and Viola Van Berg, presented a statement from the couple’s descendants asking the City to maintain the land, preferably as a golf course.
“He purchased, then deeded to the City, the former Wayside Country Club,” Karlin said. “City leaders voluntarily agreed to the conditions of this gift, which included the commitment that the City would ‘use said real estate for golf course purposes or park purposes or either or both of such purposes.'’’
On a personal level, Karlin said he is a resident of Columbus and chose to raise his family here.
“As I age, I question, ‘What will my legacy be?’” Karlin said. “Maybe my legacy is to remind the residents and leaders of this community to hold dear the gifts received … I believe (Van Berg) enhances and provides an opportunity for all residents and skill levels.”
Other speakers said Van Berg is an easier course for families and those learning to golf and said golf tournaments help out businesses.
Hoesly said she and her husband had been looking for a place to retire, either a small-acreage divide, a house by a lake, or a house by a golf course.
“Golf is the highlight for all that participate,” Hoesly said. “We are committed to volunteer where needed for updates to the clubhouse or the course. Finally, Van Berg Golf Course was a gift to the city for all to enjoy. It is a part of a mecca in southwest Columbus which encompasses Pawnee Park and all within … Where in the state of Nebraska can you find a place that has all these amenities in one place?”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
