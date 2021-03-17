WATCH NOW: City, Union Pacific talk blocked trains and potential solutions

Union Pacific representatives and Columbus city officials talked viaducts Monday night and urged residents to call a listed number when trains are blocking the tracks.
The two sides gathered during the Columbus City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting Monday to discuss the issue, which has been brought up in council meetings for decades.
They tackled possible solutions, including questions raised about Union Pacific (UP) paying more for a potential viaduct than in previous projects, changing the switch location and residents, when trains are blocking the tracks, calling the number listed on blue signs near the tracks, 1-800-848-8715.
Erin Batt, general manager for UP's Great Lakes Service Unit, said she had been on the job for five weeks and explained at the meeting she had determined which train was the culprit of blocking downtown crossings from data.
The Great Lakes Service Unit extends from Grand Island into Illinois and up into Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“We have a train that comes from North Platte. It comes over to Columbus and it sets out cars for BD, sets out plastic pellets for BD and then it also sets out cars for ADM,” Batt said. “It is scheduled to arrive in Columbus while everybody’s asleep.”
Setting out those cars involves separating cars from the train itself, according to a Tuesday email from UP spokesman Tim McMahan. Those cars are placed into a siding or a holding track.
For the most part, she noted, nobody knows the work event is happening.
“When we have the ones blocked at 11:30 or 7 in the morning, (I) totally understand, people are trying to go to work, go to lunch, go home," Batt said. "They come out late out of North Platte, for whatever reason."
It doesn’t have to do with the length of the train or the number of cars, she noted. But the crossings are blocked any time the cars are set out.
UP had put in place measures that had been successful, she noted, but storms and some COVID-19 complications put trains behind again.
“The point of me coming was to hear the concerns,” Batt said. “So that I can go back and figure out a resolution.”
The data on crossings can only be downloaded manually, Batt said, which means the best source of information are residents' calls.
“Blocked crossings have been in the spotlight for probably about six months,” she said.
Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling said a lot of the trains blocking the tracks come from the east.
“The ones that showed in the data that were blocking them the longest came from North Platte,” Batt replied.
Schilling also said residents have complained the trains used to block 3rd Avenue and 12th Avenue, but don’t block those crossings now that there are viaducts.
“They block 23rd and 26th,” Schilling said.
Batt said she would have to dig into that more.
Mayor Jim Bulkley also expressed concern.
“This is continuing to plague our downtown area,” Bulkley said, adding later on the blocked tracks downtown “disrupt the community” and tie the hands of downtown.
He noted it seemed like the problem is worse during the morning and evening commutes and lunchtime.
“The feeling is we haven’t seen much resolution,” he said.
He also asked if one crossing could be left unblocked.
Business owners in the area voiced frustrations.
“I know it has affected my business,” one said.
Allen "Al" Niedbalski, owner of Insurance Services of Columbus, said he had once timed a train at two-and-a-half hours. The business is at 2524 13th St.
“I can see the trains. They’re longer than two hours,” Niedbalski said. “The sad part is, a lot of times you are one or two cars away from clearing the intersection. That’s what’s frustrating to a lot of us, that you’re that close to not having a problem.”
Batt said two-and-a-half hours was excessive and there was no excuse for that. As for being close to the intersection, she noted it has to do with the switch.
“It all depends on the length of the train and where they’re at that switch when they’re serving ADM or BD,” she added.
Viaducts
Ward 4 Council Member John Lohr asked if the railroad was in favor of viaducts.
Kelli O’Brien, senior director of public affairs at UP, said the railroad was in favor.
Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte asked if it would be more cost-effective for UP to contribute to a viaduct or to move the switches out of town.
“I am just asking that because I know there are citizens that do not want two more viaducts through the middle of town,” Augustine-Schulte said. “(They say) … 'why are we footing another bill for another viaduct for the railroad?'”
In response, Batt said she could figure it out.
Bulkley asked if they would contribute a higher percentage toward another viaduct project. Although O’Brien said she couldn’t comment on what they would do, she noted UP does negotiate with communities.
The City Council previously took a step toward a viaduct in January by authorizing city staff to work on a request for qualifications with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, followed by public outreach. Bulkley noted at the meeting the City has put the request together which will be going out soon.
The original 2008 plan for grade separations planned a viaduct on 23rd Avenue and a pedestrian overpass on 25th Avenue or 26th Avenue, City Engineer Rick Bogus in a Tuesday email. The RFQ will determine if changes should be made following "public and stakeholder input."
Currently, there are three viaducts: One on 12th Avenue, one on 3rd Avenue and one on 33rd Avenue.
“That would be our request to take a look at what is required from the engineering side,” Bulkley said. “To tell us who can help us put together the thoughts and the processes for a viaduct.”
Batt said the community is not plagued with accidents but noted sometimes blocked tracks can produce bad habits.
“We’ll work on our issues,” she said. “But please do not go around the gates. Please do not try to beat that train because when you don’t win, and you don’t beat it, usually there’s a life lost.”
