WATCH NOW: City, Union Pacific talk blocked trains and potential solutions

For the most part, she noted, nobody knows the work event is happening.

“When we have the ones blocked at 11:30 or 7 in the morning, (I) totally understand, people are trying to go to work, go to lunch, go home," Batt said. "They come out late out of North Platte, for whatever reason."

It doesn’t have to do with the length of the train or the number of cars, she noted. But the crossings are blocked any time the cars are set out.

UP had put in place measures that had been successful, she noted, but storms and some COVID-19 complications put trains behind again.

“The point of me coming was to hear the concerns,” Batt said. “So that I can go back and figure out a resolution.”

The data on crossings can only be downloaded manually, Batt said, which means the best source of information are residents' calls.

“Blocked crossings have been in the spotlight for probably about six months,” she said.

Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling said a lot of the trains blocking the tracks come from the east.

“The ones that showed in the data that were blocking them the longest came from North Platte,” Batt replied.