WATCH NOW: College friends turn to Columbus Christmas spirit to help hometown buddy

Jess Casteel, 34, is fighting a deadly form of brain cancer and he could sure use some help this holiday season.
Casteel's college friends have come together to try and raise the money to cover his medical bills and living and treatment expenses.
The Columbus resident was diagnosed with a brain tumor — a Stage 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme — in 2017. His type of tumor affects the spine or brain and the survival rate is usually less than 5% after five years.
After two years of intense treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy, things started to look up. The cancer wasn't growing; maybe he was on the road to recovery.
Then 2020 happened and the cancer returned, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jess is a lover of disc golf and a self-taught pianist. He has worked for several years as an assistant general manager at Menards. He enjoys playing video games. He and his friends have gone on an annual camping trip every year since 2008, where Jess is always the designated cook — and for good reason.
"There was one year we forgot utensils and we were trying to cook with plastic silverware. And that was the one year Jess wasn't there," friend John Schreier said. "The next year he shows up with a cookie sheet, tinfoil, all the fixings for burgers and he'd sit there and grill them with onions and peppers. … Jess spoiled us with the way he cooks burgers. The rest of us aren't that prepared and thoughtful."
Schreier and four of Jess's other friends — David Soukup, Greg Pope, Josh Reinhardt and Ben Wademan — got together for a Zoom call with The Telegram on Tuesday night.
They relayed all of this information about Jess through computer screens and built-in mics, interrupting each other to provide details and pausing to tell stories about their friend.
The five of them met more than a decade ago while attending school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where they all lived on the same floor in Abel Hall.
Support Local Journalism
These days, most of the guys live in Omaha. Up until the pandemic, they got together pretty regularly for a game night. The last time they all went to see Jess was Nov. 14, the day of the Penn State vs. Nebraska football game.
"The decline really started … in May. I don't know if it started before then, but that's when we started noticing and it was just really quick," Pope said.
The cancer has progressed to the point where Jess is having trouble speaking and can't use his right hand.
"One of the things he did a lot was socialize through video games, and he can't really play video games at all right now," Pope said.
Jess's mother, Lois Casteel, lives in Burwell where Jess was born. She's been staying with Jess for the last several months, though, acting as his primary caretaker and helping him maintain as much independence as possible.
Lois was a special education teacher but retired at the end of the last school year. The guys said there were a lot of things that factored into that decision, but Jess's condition was definitely one of them.
There's a treatment, though, that could help Jess.
Stereoscopic radiation treatment, pioneered by the nationally-renowned Mayo Clinic, could treat Jess's two new tumors by precisely targeting them with high doses of radiation.
That option is available right in Columbus, which would cut down on the number of time Jess has to trek to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment.
But it's expensive, and it's unclear how much of the cost will be covered by insurance.
Jess's friends are looking to raise the money to pay for the potentially live-saving treatment. So far, they've raised a little over $6,000 of their $750,000 goal.
Wademan said they reached out to the Telegram to get the word out about Jess's GoFundMe page (https://bit.ly/2IUhpur).
"Even though I live in Omaha, I commute to Columbus for work. I used to live in Columbus, as well," Wademan said. "And I know a lot of people in the community are really giving, really thoughtful and really caring about the people around them."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.