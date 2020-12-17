WATCH NOW: College friends turn to Columbus Christmas spirit to help hometown buddy

Schreier and four of Jess's other friends — David Soukup, Greg Pope, Josh Reinhardt and Ben Wademan — got together for a Zoom call with The Telegram on Tuesday night.

They relayed all of this information about Jess through computer screens and built-in mics, interrupting each other to provide details and pausing to tell stories about their friend.

The five of them met more than a decade ago while attending school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where they all lived on the same floor in Abel Hall.

These days, most of the guys live in Omaha. Up until the pandemic, they got together pretty regularly for a game night. The last time they all went to see Jess was Nov. 14, the day of the Penn State vs. Nebraska football game.

"The decline really started … in May. I don't know if it started before then, but that's when we started noticing and it was just really quick," Pope said.

The cancer has progressed to the point where Jess is having trouble speaking and can't use his right hand.

"One of the things he did a lot was socialize through video games, and he can't really play video games at all right now," Pope said.