WATCH NOW: Columbus American Legion holds flag retirement

The American Legion Hartman Post 84 of Columbus held a flag retirement ceremony Monday evening. Flag Day was Sunday but the Legion held their ceremonies Monday due to strong winds that took place Sunday.

Dave Oppliger of the Legion said there were several hundred American flags of all shapes and sizes slated for retirement. He noted that there has been an increase in the number of unserviceable given to the Legion over the years.

"It's good that people keep an emblem of our country," Oppliger said.

American flags are considered to be unserviceable when they are unable to be repaired and/or are tattered.

Oppliger said old flags can be placed into a drop-box located in front of the American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. He added that the Legion retires flags twice a year; they also conduct flag retirements in January.

This week, the week of June 14, is National Flag Week; flags are typically displayed at all government buildings during this time.

As the flags are retired by being burned, the Columbus Police and Fire departments are told of the event in advance.

