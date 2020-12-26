WATCH NOW: Columbus area persevered through trying 2020

We hesitated to publish a “Year In Review” special this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has squandered the plans of so many people – local and afar – had for 2020.
But when the Telegram newsroom began talking about the events that transpired throughout the year in Columbus and Platte County, it became obvious that 2020 was not a complete wash. Yes, there’s no denying the pandemic had a major impact on our community like it did the rest of the world, and there was a terrible tragedy that occurred.
But despite these things, it’s important to remember that the pandemic and this year, in general, do not define us.
Once again, Columbus and Platte County faced adversity as a community – like it did the floods of 2019 – and is working together to overcome it.
“Looking back, we responded very well (to the pandemic), which is what we’re used to doing. That’s what Columbus does do,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said on Dec. 22. “When adversity hits our community, we step forward.”
The pandemic is not over with yet. We hope that everyone continues to do their part so we can get through this thing together and have a bright 2021 and beyond. Meanwhile, take a look back at what was one of the most interesting years ever – there was happiness and unfortunately, tragedy – but it’s important we reflect on it all.
No. 1: The pandemic
Back in March, area health professionals began publicly warning residents to stop worrying about if coronavirus would show up in Platte County and start being proactive for when it actually did.
“It’s inevitable – I don’t think there’s any debate about that,” Dr. Luke Lemke of Columbus Medical Center told The Telegram in mid-March. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s about when. We know that there are going to be people who are carrying the virus and may not be showing symptoms, so we need to contain the spread. The best offense for this is a good defense.”
Officials with the East-Central District Health Department, CCH and the entire Columbus health care community stressed they were working collaboratively and proactively, staying well-informed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Collectively, local medical professionals were advocating for residents to buy into the “flattening the curve” model. “Flattening the curve” refers to an epidemic curve that is commonly used to visualize response to disease outbreaks and helps show why public efforts to contain the spread are critical.
Still, the virus began rearing its ugly head before long. As a result, dozens of business and churches went into lockdown, local school districts transitioned to remote/online learning and numerous community events, such as Easter celebrations, The Big Give, Columbus Days, Duncan Ribfest and high school proms and graduation ceremonies, were either canceled or postponed as Directed Health Measures were implemented.
The pandemic had a significant impact on those in the health care profession. Nurses and doctors at Columbus Community Hospital began putting in even longer hours and had to sacrifice time with family to treat patients and help them recover, among other things.
“Before we would just wear gloves, but that has changed with COVID-19. Now, we have gloves and a mask, face shields. It’s just created a greater awareness for the things you take for granted in a day-to-day setting,” said Danielle Frewing, Columbus Community Hospital’s longtime director of occupational health services, back in April. “It’s the new normal for us, but in the back of our minds, we know it’s important we implement the plans we have and return home to our families in the same condition we arrived in at work.”
But as area residents have done time and again, they found ways to stay positive. Area organizations setup COVID-19 relief funds, residents donated their time, food and money to help others struggling, curbside church services started up and businesses began offering various pickup order options.
Residents also found new ways to stay connected. Many in Duncan and Columbus last spring began putting teddy bears in the windows of their homes for people to spot as a way to offer some free and fun social distancing activity with so many stuck at home.
Local school districts, for the most part, have been able to keep kids in class amid the pandemic, with leaders thanking students and parents for their efforts.
As cases began to surge again in the last couple of months, Columbus was one of the area communities that implemented a mask mandate in an effort to keep people safe. There were people on both side of the issue, but residents overall seem to be following suit as everyone holds out hope we can get back to normal sooner rather than later.
No. 2: Community Building Project gets approved
Voters approved a Community Building Project ballot question in November’s general election, three years after a Columbus Public Library measure failed.
The question this year asked residents to authorize bonds for a project that includes tearing down City Hall and the library, 2504 14th St.
In those lots, a larger structure will be built that includes the library and space for a potential children’s museum, as well as an art gallery, coffee shop, community room and City Hall. The City Hall portion of the project would be paid for by existing funds and revenue.
The bonds are to be issued using funds from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2016.
"We were getting input from the community each step of the way and made the project not just ours. The community designed it for themselves," said Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell.
In addition to Connell and City Administrator Tara Vasicek changing their outreach strategies, Connell said the Library Foundation spent $44,000 on advertising, significantly more than in 2017.
Although the votes were delayed, the project passed by a margin of over 2,000 votes. According to unofficial election results from the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office, 5,738 people voted in favor of the project and 3,581 voted against it.
In 2017, the previous measure failed by a margin of 251 votes. Connell said turnout this time around was helped as the question was on a general election ballot.
"You have more of an opportunity to catch the people who are for it but not necessarily like 'I'm going to rearrange my whole life to make sure I go vote,'" Connell said. "Even people who are kind of neutral and for some reason hadn’t heard anything about it ... If (the ballot language) is written well, they might make their decision right then."
The ballot language this time around was very clear, she added.
City leaders stressed this project is different from the previous one and did not involve a new tax.
Vasicek said this time around the process speaks for itself. The City took the past failure to heart, she said, and that is why they went back to the drawing board.
"We had a lot of feedback throughout the process that it was taking a long time, but I think to really do it right and to get everybody engaged, it does take some time," Vasicek said. "Now we’ve got a project that we can move forward with, and it's going to be great for the community of Columbus."
No. 3: The surge of economic development
Despite the pandemic, things have been booming in Columbus throughout the year. After approving a bond issue for new police and fire departments a couple of years ago, those departments’ opened their new state-of-the-art headquarters earlier this year.
“I'm very proud of this facility,” Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer told The Telegram back in April. “I'm very humbled by the community's support and the fact they allowed us to move into this facility. I think it's a great opportunity, and I hope they're just as pleased by the product they provide as we are being inside of it.”
Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller had a similar perspective when talking with The Telegram upon the new fire station opening last summer
“We’re very, very happy to have it, very proud and we hope it’ll serve the community for many years to come,” Miller said.
Bulkley recently said those two new facilities, in particular, are gems of the area.
“They’re shots in the arm for the community,” he said.
But the two new facilities were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of economic development in the Columbus area in 2020.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church’s years of planning and hard work came to a close as it opened its new and beautifully renovated facility.
“It’s been a long time coming … It’s great joy that I’m feeling, and I’m so happy to share it with so many people. This is not just for the parishioners here at St. Bonaventure but really for the other two Catholic churches here in town and, really, the Columbus community,” said the Rev. Mike Swanton of St. Bonaventure upon the opening of the new facility in October. “It’ll get a lot of use, and I’m just so grateful to be able to share it.”
The community also saw the opening of new viaducts, the new headquarters of Pillen Family Farms, Great Plains State Bank and more throughout the year. Then, the West 23rd Street redevelopment project came to fruition with the additions of a new massive apartment complex, Legacy 23; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and a Hampton Inn. A Starbucks and a Nelnet call center are also expected to open in that area.
On top of that, numerous other apartment complexes and dozens of homes opened or began being built to improve the housing situation in the area.
“Just look around Columbus and every corner of town there has been building going on,” Bulkley said. “We’re a pretty vibrant community and we’re growing.”
No. 4: Community mourns family lost in house fire
The Columbus community remained in shock days after a local family perished in a house fire in October
The tragedy started about 5:42 a.m. Oct. 17 when the Columbus Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 1052 20th Ave. in Columbus. The State Fire Marshal, along with the Columbus Police Department, later determined that an ember from a wood-burning fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials. Battery operated smoke detectors were present in the house; however, the investigation found that the batteries were not connected.
A family of four - Janelle Miller, 28; and Lars Barcel, 27; along with Miller’s daughter from a previous marriage, Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Miller and Barcel’s child, Lars Barcel, Jr., 4 months, died as a result.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house with an active fire in the living room. The family members were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
According to Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, preliminary autopsy results indicate smoke inhalation related to the fire was the cause of death.
The family's passing had many area residents reflecting on their late loved ones.
Linda Patocka, a co-worker of Janelle’s, mentioned how the family would come into Bomgaars.
“Janelle and Lars and the kids were awesome. They will forever be a part of my life and, even though they’re gone, I’m glad I got to be friends with Janelle. She was an awesome person. And Natasha, I’m going to miss her coming in and giving me a hug,” Patocka said, tearfully.
No. 5: Black Lives Matter rally in Columbus done peacefully, successfully
Black Lives Matter protesters crossed the Hobby Lobby strip mall parking lot to take a photo with Columbus Police officers and firefighters at the end of a protest in early June, dispelling online rumors that the event would end in a riot.
Shortly after 4 p.m. June 2, a crowd of 50 protesters lined up along 33rd Avenue by Pizza Ranch in Columbus. By the protest's end at about 6:30 p.m., the group had grown to approximately 100.
Many wore black, and some carried handmade signs with phrases such as "say his name," "black lives matter" and "silent is violent." Protesters cheered when drivers honked their support, some calling out words of encouragement through open windows.
Ashley Rodriguez, the 18-year-old Columbus resident who organized the protest, led the group in intermittent chants: "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!"
At the end of the event, many of the remaining protesters crossed the parking lot to thank the police officers and firefighters for their service. After taking a photo with them, the protesters dispersed.
The Telegram praised how the event was handled in an editorial days later.
“Columbus is a shining example of what good local law enforcement and a community should look like. Let’s be thankful for what we have here in rural Nebraska – little old Columbus – but let’s also not forget how lucky we are to have them and stop pointing the finger at folks who want to raise awareness for those less fortunate,” The Telegram Editorial Board wrote.