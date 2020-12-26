WATCH NOW: Columbus area persevered through trying 2020

We hesitated to publish a “Year In Review” special this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has squandered the plans of so many people – local and afar – had for 2020.

But when the Telegram newsroom began talking about the events that transpired throughout the year in Columbus and Platte County, it became obvious that 2020 was not a complete wash. Yes, there’s no denying the pandemic had a major impact on our community like it did the rest of the world, and there was a terrible tragedy that occurred.

But despite these things, it’s important to remember that the pandemic and this year, in general, do not define us.

Once again, Columbus and Platte County faced adversity as a community – like it did the floods of 2019 – and is working together to overcome it.

“Looking back, we responded very well (to the pandemic), which is what we’re used to doing. That’s what Columbus does do,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said on Dec. 22. “When adversity hits our community, we step forward.”