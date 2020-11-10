WATCH NOW: Columbus area restaurants, businesses grapple with new DHMs

Columbus area bars and restaurants will start to feel the effects of rising COVID-19 cases once again.
During a Monday morning press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced changes to the state's Directed Health Measures (DHMs) in response to COVID-19 cases, which have far surpassed this year's previous peak in May.
The changes, effective starting Wednesday, will impact indoor and outdoor gatherings, places of worship, extracurricular activities, fitness centers and clubs, spas, massage therapists, salons, tattoo and piercing shops, wedding and funeral venues and bars and restaurants.
In bars and restaurants, the DHMs require that groups be separated by 6 feet and must each be limited to eight people.
Bar and restaurant patrons will also be required to remain seated unless placing an order or using the restroom, during which masks will be required.
CK Grill and Bar, 655 S. 33rd Ave., reverted to curbside service even before the new DHMs were announced. Owner Kenny Kallenbach said the restaurant had been thinking about going back to curbside service for about three weeks. The decision to do so is the result of increased cases of COVID-19 in the area.
Kallenbach said some of his employees have been unable to come into work because they are quarantining at home with family members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"It wasn't because the girls had it or the guys, but their spouses did so they couldn't come to work," Kallenbach said.
With quarantine keeping Kallenbach's staff at home, he said he has been low on employees. That, he noted, is one of the main reasons services have been restricted to the curbside option.
Kallenbach said CK was one of the first Columbus businesses to start doing curbside service back at the beginning of the pandemic.
He said CK moved to curbside some time at the end of March or beginning of April, about two weeks before DHMs forced the closure of bars and restaurants.
On Monday morning, Picket Fence Café owner Stepfanie Caranci told The Telegram that the restaurant is not planning on offering curbside or alternative options.
"We're going to continue to run our operation as long as we absolutely can. Once those DHMs start coming and forcing our hand, we'll have no other option," Caranci said. "We're just playing it by what the governor has advised, as well as our health department."
She said the impact of closing would be particularly significant for the employees of the Picket Fence, 2714 13th St.
"I've got 18 employees. I'm playing God with their lives right now," Caranci said.
During a Monday morning Zoom conference call including public school administrators, health care professionals and members of the business community, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer suggested small businesses take steps to make sure their COVID-19 measures are visible.
"If your employees don't wear masks, reconsider that," Schieffer said. "Have visible evidence of wiping things down, having your counters cleaned, having the wipes very visible."
On Monday morning, Dusters Restaurant & Gottberg Brew Pub Kitchen Manager Matt Marksmeier said the restaurant does not have plans to close.
To-go orders were popular earlier this year when the restaurant was closed, he said, and while they're still an option, Dusters plans to keep accepting as many people for dine-in as possible.
Marksmeier said COVID-19's impact on business is a big concern and that Dusters, 2804 13th St. in Columbus, would close again if the state required it. Even though the business remains open to patrons, he said sales are down compared to this time last year.
"Right now, as we get into a holiday season, we're losing a lot of bigger banquets because we can't hold the bigger parties," Marksmeier said.
But, Marksmeier said, the same is true of every business right now.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
