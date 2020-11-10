WATCH NOW: Columbus area restaurants, businesses grapple with new DHMs

"It wasn't because the girls had it or the guys, but their spouses did so they couldn't come to work," Kallenbach said.

With quarantine keeping Kallenbach's staff at home, he said he has been low on employees. That, he noted, is one of the main reasons services have been restricted to the curbside option.

Kallenbach said CK was one of the first Columbus businesses to start doing curbside service back at the beginning of the pandemic.

He said CK moved to curbside some time at the end of March or beginning of April, about two weeks before DHMs forced the closure of bars and restaurants.

On Monday morning, Picket Fence Café owner Stepfanie Caranci told The Telegram that the restaurant is not planning on offering curbside or alternative options.

"We're going to continue to run our operation as long as we absolutely can. Once those DHMs start coming and forcing our hand, we'll have no other option," Caranci said. "We're just playing it by what the governor has advised, as well as our health department."

She said the impact of closing would be particularly significant for the employees of the Picket Fence, 2714 13th St.