WATCH NOW: Columbus Arts Council hosting youth art show

Columbus Arts Council Board Member Amy Tomasevicz said she's been amazed by the level of creativity and effort put into the work of area art students.

With March also being Youth Art Month, the organization wanted to showcase young talented artists in the area.

The Columbus Arts Council is hosting an exhibit of artwork from middle and high school students – grades five through 12 – from Tuesday to Sunday, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. The entrance is east of The Broken Mug.

The times for the show are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Several art pieces will be on display with the work being done by students from Columbus Middle School, Scotus Central Catholic, as well as those from Schuyler and Shelby-Rising City.

Tomasevicz said the show also lets the students use a side of the brain that they may not be able to use as often in school.

“(Art) gives them a chance to use the right side of the brain instead of the left side,” said Tomasevicz. “It helps them develop problem-solving and decision-making skills, as well as creativity.”

Tomasevicz knows quite a bit about the arts. She was an art teacher for 43 years before retiring in 2014. She said she remains active in the arts.

The students had a few guidelines to follow if they wanted to include their work in the exhibit. The artwork had to be done this current school year. The pieces needed to be original, meaning no copies or parts of copies from any published sources either found online or hard copy could be entered.

Columbus Arts Council Board President Linda Wheatley said the youth art show has been going on for several years. But, it didn’t take place last year because the Columbus Public Library – which was home of the exhibit – was being torn down at the time to make way for the Columbus Community Building, she added.

Wheatley said 1C’s building has the space to provide the art exhibit.

She added the art council members are thrilled to hold the show again as the arts are critical for several individuals.

“Art has so many benefits. It can be everything from a student who struggles in academic areas to excel in art but it’s also a different way of thinking and it’s very associated with math learning and other academics,” Wheatley said. “It’s a way of self-expression.”

The art exhibit provides the students an outlet in showing their pieces publicly and receiving recognition for their talent, Wheatley said.

“That’s what we hope to do,” she said. “… There’s some really talented kids around here.”

Tomasevicz said she hopes the art show allows community members the opportunity to see the students’ skills.

“Sometimes when the students come, it gives them an idea of what other (students) are doing,” she said. “They might get some ideas for their own work, too.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

