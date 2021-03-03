WATCH NOW: Columbus City Council OK's ALLO agreement

The Columbus City Council Monday night approved a franchise agreement with Nebraska-based ALLO Communications, which provides internet, TV and phone services through its fiber network. ALLO is owned by Nelnet.

The goal is to substantially complete the process of getting the service online this year, but it will likely go into 2022, President and CEO Brad Moline said at the Monday meeting. Moline, who founded the company, said pricing for Columbus would be the same as pricing for Norfolk. There will be some disruptions for residents.

“Think of your backyard, if you have a house and the fiber is either going to get attached to poles or be installed underneath your backyard,” he said. “You’ll see our trucks. There will be certain times we have to block traffic.”

By this time next year, Moline said there should be fewer trucks. He added that the company is “extremely careful.”

“Then it dies down,” he said.