WATCH NOW: Columbus City Council OK's ALLO agreement

The Columbus City Council Monday night approved a franchise agreement with Nebraska-based ALLO Communications, which provides internet, TV and phone services through its fiber network. ALLO is owned by Nelnet.
The goal is to substantially complete the process of getting the service online this year, but it will likely go into 2022, President and CEO Brad Moline said at the Monday meeting. Moline, who founded the company, said pricing for Columbus would be the same as pricing for Norfolk. There will be some disruptions for residents.
“Think of your backyard, if you have a house and the fiber is either going to get attached to poles or be installed underneath your backyard,” he said. “You’ll see our trucks. There will be certain times we have to block traffic.”
By this time next year, Moline said there should be fewer trucks. He added that the company is “extremely careful.”
“Then it dies down,” he said.
The next steps begin with working with entities, including the City and Loup Public Power District, Moline said, to learn about the community. After that, ALLO will be dividing the City into 1,000 to 1,200 rooftops, he said, and creating the grid.
“We’ve done most of that work today already,” he added. “Once everybody is saying, ‘yep, the plan makes sense,’ we have our team - which is (part) ALLO and (part) contractors - come in.”
Then, ALLO will add the fiber service to the community.
“Each of those 1,000 rooftops will come online at a specific time,” Moline said. “We’ll also be bringing up our local office, so people can come in and talk to us.”
In Columbus, the franchise agreement states ALLO “shall” make cable service available to residences within the service area based on a certain minimum density requirement.
If there are areas ALLO doesn’t intend to serve, the City will find out soon, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
“We’ll try and push as hard as we can to get them serving everybody in the City limits,” she said. “But, ultimately, we can’t force their hand if it doesn’t make sense for their company. That’s just the nature of all franchise agreements.”
Normally everything in City limits qualifies, Moline wrote in a Tuesday email to the Telegram, except for some parks, baseball and softball complexes and other “outlying or unusual areas.”
But the move is expected to add competition to the area, Vasicek said.
“Hopefully, at the end of the day it will deliver better service to our residents in those areas - internet, phone, television,” she said. “That’s the goal, the end result, hopefully, is that residents have better service for maybe a little bit better price.”
At the meeting, Moline noted ALLO intends to have a permanent staff of 15-25. The company has been expanding in the past year. The Lincoln Journal Star reported ALLO has announced plans to serve Wayne and Fremont in the past few months.
“The cable franchise agreement is a first step,” Moline said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.