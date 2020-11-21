WATCH NOW: Columbus City Council to decide on mask mandate Tuesday

Bulkley said Columbus is using the Kearney ordinance as a starting point for its own mandate.

Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said city officials checked their legal authority to create a mandate after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said local health districts would not be allowed to issue mask mandates.

"Because we did not enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Two Rivers Health District, we did not turn over authority to them," Clouse said. "Legally, we felt we had the right."

The Kearney Board of Health, which has existed for several years, met, discussed the idea of mandate and recommended the city council put one in place.

Following the required public hearings, Clouse said, the council passed the mandate unanimously.

Bulkley said he asked City of Columbus officials to look into the City's ability to prescribe a mask mandate on Monday, before the Kearney ordinance was passed.

"We found out this morning Norfolk is also looking at doing something," Bulkley said on Friday. "If we can all be similar, it will make life easier."

Bulkley added that the mandate will be time-limited.