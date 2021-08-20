WATCH NOW: Columbus Community Building breaks ground Thursday

It will be loud downtown for a while as construction is slated to start soon on the Columbus Community Building.

Community leaders gathered downtown late Thursday morning for a community building groundbreaking ceremony.

Boyd Jones Construction is building the new facility, which will house the Columbus Public Library, City Hall, a community room, an art gallery, a children's museum and a coffee shop.

The community building is expected to cost approximately $32 million.

All of the project -- except the City Hall portion -- will be funded by a $10-million bond issue passed by voters in November, to be covered by an existing half-percent sales tax. The City Hall portion will be paid for using the City's general fund revenue.

"Two years from now, the building will be here and it will be fully occupied," City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. "So, in about the spring of 2023 we'll be finished and we'll be starting to move in, get all the contents in the building and get it ready for public occupancy."

In the meantime, city employees will remain at City Hall, 2424 14th St. in Columbus.

However, Vasicek said the city has already started to digitize some records in anticipation of the move.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}